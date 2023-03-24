BLUFF CITY — Dobyns-Bennett’s softball coaches planned to use their entire pitching staff Friday night. No need after Sophie Dean’s performance.
The junior hadn’t thrown in more than a week for the Lady Indians. But she established her presence with four perfect innings in the circle, helping Dobyns-Bennett blank Sullivan East 11-0 in five innings at G.B. Pierce Field.
Dean struck out six of the 12 batters she faced, throwing 34 strikes in 48 pitches while also batting 2-for-3.
“She was hungry,” D-B assistant coach Mike Sweeney said. “She threw hard and she hit her spots, pitched really well.”
Hannah Frye struck out the side after allowing Sullivan East’s lone hit, ending the contest by run rule. The plan had been for Julianne Tipton, who struck out 15 Monday against Gate City, to relieve Frye.
“We didn’t get to Julianne because of the result,” Sweeney said. “Sophie made the result … and good for Hannah to bounce back. She’s been nursing a little injury.”
PLENTY OF RUN SUPPORT
The Lady Indians (4-0) provided plenty of run support offensively, finishing with 14 hits. Lead-off batter Haley Porter went 3-for-4 to lead the way, batting in two runs and scoring two more. Tipton and freshman Allie McConnlee had two hits apiece.
Porter and Tipton both had RBI singles in the second inning to build a 4-0 lead. Senior Sophia Simpson, who’s headed to West Point after graduation, then knocked a three-run homer over the centerfield fence.
“It’s like what one of the girls said, that’s what those military workouts do for you,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said of Simpson, who just joined the Lady Indians’ softball team this year. “She’s literally my backup catcher … great kid, very respectful, very coachable.”
Porter hit a one-out solo home run in the fifth to make it 9-0. Catie Zani and Maci Clark each singled home a run for D-B’s final tally.
Haigan Depew scored D-B’s first run on Savannah Hutchins’ sacrifice fly.
Olivia Ashbrook collected the Lady Patriots’ only hit, breaking up D-B’s perfect game in the fifth on her lead-off single. Katie Botts went the distance and struck out one for Sullivan East (2-9).
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett opens district play at home Monday against Daniel Boone at 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan East entertains conference rival Tennessee High at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.