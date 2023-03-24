BLUFF CITY — Dobyns-Bennett’s softball coaches planned to use their entire pitching staff Friday night. No need after Sophie Dean’s performance.

The junior hadn’t thrown in more than a week for the Lady Indians. But she established her presence with four perfect innings in the circle, helping Dobyns-Bennett blank Sullivan East 11-0 in five innings at G.B. Pierce Field.

