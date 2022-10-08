Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts.
First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
The Rangers hit the road and came away with a 34-8 win over Claiborne, holding the Bulldogs to their lowest offensive output of the season. With its third straight win, Unaka moved to 4-3 as it tries to match the 2006-07, 1955-56 and 1952-53 teams that made the back-to-back list.
“Our history is hard to describe, but what we want to do is change the culture,” Rangers’ head coach O’Brien Bennett said. “When you do the right things and sow the right seeds, you see how those plants are going to grow. We can’t control everything, but we can control what we plant.
“There’s a great history of football in Carter County with Cloudland, Hampton, Happy Valley and Elizabethton. Why not us? We want to take a seat at the table. The kids have bought in to working hard, and they know what it takes.”
Another winning season would be nice, but the Rangers are first and foremost fighting for second place in Region 1-1A, which carries a home playoff game as the reward. Beating Claiborne was important to maintain the momentum going into next Friday’s game against Cosby, which will decide the No. 2 spot.
It was a tight game at halftime with the Rangers clinging to a 12-8 lead. But the second half was all Unaka.
And defense was at the forefront.
“Claiborne is a split-back veer team that runs the triple option,” Bennett said. “We repped and repped responsibility and doing your job this week. We had to be disciplined and we were.”
Landon Ramsey and Jamol Blamo, known for their offensive abilities, stepped up with big games at linebacker positions. Cornerback Isaiah White also had a standout effort.
“Isaiah had six or seven pass breakups and an interception,” Bennett said.
The Rangers got a lift on the offensive side from Ryan Peters, who stepped in for extra duty because Blamo was dealing with an ankle injury that limited him to defensive work. Peters had a 40-yard run in the third quarter that set up a short touchdown run by Ramsey, and also helped the Rangers eat clock and salt the game away in the fourth quarter.
Ramsey ran for three scores and also tossed a 40-yard scoring pass to Blamo.
The offensive line performed well, especially with Nathan Wilson and Jacob Wilson splitting time at the center position.
“We threw Nathan into a position he hadn’t played before,” Bennett said. “It was a challenge and he did well.”
Also playing well on the line were Marcus Shomaker, Brayden Powell, Aidan Peterson and Tyler Smith, Bennett said.
“I was really proud of them up front,” Bennett said.
And now attention turns to Cosby, which presents a challenge.
“They are a much improved football team,” Bennett said. “We beat them last year, but this is not the Cosby of last year. (The Eagles) have a lot of kids out, and athletes who run well and throw well. It’s a very dangerous football team.”
Beating the Eagles would secure one of Unaka’s goals this season.
“We want to get a home playoff game again and win a playoff game for the first time in school history,” Bennett said. “But if you make history, it has to happen one week at a time.”