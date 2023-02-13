BLOUNTVILLE — With their season on the line and history within reach, Unaka senior and Miss Basketball finalist Lyndie Ramsey stepped into the spotlight on Monday.
The Lady Rangers dispatched University High in the opening-round game of the District 1-A tournament at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with a 55-33 victory and secured a spot in next week’s region tournament.
Unaka (9-18) advanced to play Hampton on Tuesday while University High’s season came to a close with a 1-27 record.
Ramsey netted a game-high 22 points and played less than half the game, but she accomplished one of her biggest goals early on.
With 6:46 left in the second quarter, Ramsey stole an in-bounds pass and raced to the other end for a layup plus a free throw.
With the made bucket, Ramsey surpassed Tennessee High’s Courtney McDaniel for the Northeast Tennessee scoring lead for the 5-on-5 game, which began in the 1979-80 season. McDaniel’s previous mark was 2,772 points and had stood for nearly 23 years.
Ramsey needed 16 going into the game to surpass McDaniel.
“It was funny because I was talking with my dad the other day and he asked if I had already accomplished everything I wanted to,” Ramsey said. “I told him that I wasn’t done yet and that I wanted to break the boys and the girls record for the area. Tonight was a big accomplishment.”
McDaniel said in a message to the Johnson City Press that she was happy to see someone break her record.
“My biggest reason for striving to be the best player was so that those with the same dream who came after me had a standard and a benchmark that gave them confidence, and direction in their journey. I wanted to leave something that inspired and impacted others to give them something to work for and surpass,” she said. “Lyndie, I want to first congratulate and honor you for this achievement. I want to encourage you to celebrate this and be present in this moment because you didn’t just break a record, you impacted the game of girls basketball and the lives of those who will come after you. Lastly, I thank you for being disciplined to your craft, your commitment to this game, and growing girls basketball by impacting and inspiring young females with a dream that will come after you.”
The only two in front of Ramsey on the all-time list are David Crockett’s Jennifer Taylor (3,144) and Daniel Boone’s Tammy Larkey (2,934). Taylor played her entire prep career in the 6-on-6 half court game while Larkey played her first two years in the 6-on-6 game and her final two in 5-on-5 game.
“It’s a big weight off of my shoulders now,” Ramsey said. “It’s a major accomplishment and I never thought that in my four years at Unaka that I could actually accomplish it. Now, maybe I can get closer to 3,000 and get that one.”
Unaka led from wire-to-wire as Ramsey scored 12 in the opening period. The milestone bucket that came early in the second seemed to hang on the rim a little bit longer than she would have liked.
“(Lyndie) is a special player and she’s been sick off and on all year long,” Unaka coach Kenneth Chambers said. “She refuses to quit. She’s a great player and a great teammate. She’s one of those special ones that you might get once in a lifetime.”
The Lady Rangers finished 19-for-52 from the field with 17 turnovers while the Lady Bucs were 13-for-46 from the field with 22 turnovers.
Emma Chandley led University High with 13 points.
Boys
Unaka 57, Cloudland 48
The Rangers (6-22) got standout games from seniors Landon Ramsey and Joe-Z Blamo, netting 20 and 19 points respectively.
Blamo was perfect from the field, going 5-for-5 and hitting a couple of big shots in the fourth quarter when the Highlanders (2-20) were trying to make a surge.
“We knew we’d get Cloudland’s best shot,” Unaka coach Aaron Dugger said. “Our kids responded and we tethered in both the first and second half. We did a good job handling adversity. This time of the year, it doesn’t matter if you win by one or 30, but you just have to win.”
Unaka advanced to play top-seeded Hampton on Friday while Cloudland’s season came to a close. The Stoney Creek crew also qualified for next week’s regional tournament.
Cloudland had cut the lead all the way down to four after getting behind 13-4 in the opening period. A strong Ranger run to start the fourth, however, was enough to stave off the feisty Roan Mountain cagers.
Nick Caraway led Cloudland with 13 points while Cayden Clark finished with 10 before fouling out midway through the fourth. Cloudland finished 17 of 51 from the field while Unaka was 18-for-39.