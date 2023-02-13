BLOUNTVILLE — With their season on the line and history within reach, Unaka senior and Miss Basketball finalist Lyndie Ramsey stepped into the spotlight on Monday.

The Lady Rangers dispatched University High in the opening-round game of the District 1-A tournament at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with a 55-33 victory and secured a spot in next week’s region tournament.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you