With the Buccaneers having jetted out to a 23-6 lead over the course of the opening quarter, Saturday’s basketball contest inside Brooks Gym was never in doubt for University High.
The Bucs improved to 6-2 on the young season, thumping KACHEA 74-26 in the home opener.
University scorched the nets at an impressive 52.5% clip (31-for-59) while forcing 21 turnovers.
“This was a good win and I appreciate KACHEA and those guys because they work hard, too,” University High coach Herman Rice said. “My guys came out after halftime and responded pretty well.”
Even though the Johnson City crew had a commanding halftime lead of 22 points, the pressure was turned up out of the locker room as the Wildcats missed 15 consecutive field goals to start the second half — including all 11 in the third period.
“I got on to my guys during halftime because I was not happy with the defensive effort,” Rice said. “It wasn’t so much about letting (KACHEA) get points, it’s just the technique was bad. I thought we were ragged in the first half.”
Brady Weems led UH off the bench with 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting while AJ Murphy netted 13. Andrew Cole (11) and Jordan Carter (10) also reached double digits for the Bucs.
“Brady is a player,” Rice said. “I’ve really got seven or eight starters. We rotate a lot because guys like Brady come off the bench and give us a spark.”
The Wildcats had a rough night at the office, going 7 of 39 from the field and missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts. Jack DeBord led the way for KACHEA with 10 points.
The schedule starts to ramp up a bit next week for the Bucs as they will host conference foe North Greene on Tuesday.
“You never know what you’re going to get in this conference,” Rice said. “I don’t think we’re playing as well as we can. Hampton is the champion until somebody beats them.”
Johnson Co. 62, University High 15
The Lady Longhorns notched their second win of the season and forced 36 turnovers on the day in an impressive defensive showing.
Brookanna Hutchins led the way for Johnson County with 18 points while Sierra Green notched 13. The Lady Longhorns shot 27 of 52 from the field, but committed 26 turnovers of their own.
Priya Lewis led University High (0-8) with five points as the Lady Bucs were just 5 of 34 from the field and 4 of 15 from the charity stripe.