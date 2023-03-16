Herman Rice didn’t build a tough non-conference schedule for nothing.
University High — riding an eight-game winning streak — takes on Middleton in Friday’s Class 1A boys basketball state semifinal at MTSU’s Murphy Center at 3:45 p.m. Eastern.
The Buccaneers own victories over two state tournament teams this season — district rival Hampton and Class 3A quarterfinalist Unicoi County. UH could meet Hampton again for the 1A state championship should the Bucs clear their next hurdle.
“It’s funny, about a month ago, they were never running any of the offenses we called anyway,” Rice recalled. “We said OK, we’re going to play NBA, basically five-out, pass and cut. Just throw the basketball out there and let them go play. Suits their style better, and makes me less aggravated, but just let athletes play basketball.”
It should’ve come as no surprise then that UH came out firing in its 66-53 quarterfinal upset of McKenzie. The Buccaneers made their first three shots from 3-point range and drained six of their 10 triples before the first quarter ended.
“Our schedule was filled with mostly 3A and 2A schools,” Rice said. “We do that to help us when we get here.”
So consider Middleton, which finished No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll, just another tough non-conference opponent.
And that’s nothing new for Rice. His first season, Rice scheduled the Buccaneers to play in an FCA Showcase at Virginia High against Oak Hill Academy — the nation’s second-ranked tea which featured current Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas. University High reached the sectional round that year.
TAKING ON THE TIGERS
Hailing from Hardeman County, Middleton (29-1) is returning to the state tournament after several years away. This season marks the Tigers’ 11th appearance, and first since finishing as state runner-up in 2011.
Coach James Burkley’s club eliminated defending 1A state champion East Robertson 68-58 on Wednesday — a game in which Class 1A Mr. Basketball winner Roderick Robinson Jr. shot 10-of-17 and scored 23 points. Robinson, simply known as RJ, matched Dantez Young with 10 rebounds for a double-double. The senior shooting guard stands 6-foot-3 and, according to MaxPreps, has averaged 20.9 points a game to go with 7.4 boards, 2.7 steals and 4.0 assists.
Senior point guard Cory Warren went 7-of-13 from the floor and scored 20 points. Young and Jordan Stewart, who made two 3-pointers, both scored eight.
“They’re athletic, they’re tall,” UH junior guard A.J. Murphy said. “It’s going to be a little bit the same team (as McKenzie) kind of, but they’re going to have more threats.”
YOUTH MOVEMENT
The Bucs had previously advanced to the state semifinals only twice — 2003 and 2008. But this year’s Buccaneers can become the school’s first basketball team to reach the championship game.
And don’t look for the Buccaneers, who start just one senior in forward Drew Finney, to let up anytime soon.
Andrew Cole, one of two sophomores to start Wednesday’s quarterfinal against McKenzie, hit from deep four times and finished with a double-double — 24 points and 10 rebounds — while Murphy scored 16. Six of the seven players who scored against the Rebels were sophomores and juniors.
“We came out here with the same mindset, we knew we could win this game, and we wanted to win,” Cole said. “I think we’re all super happy … but we’ve got to get back to work, got to play another good game (against Middleton). We’re all super excited about it.”