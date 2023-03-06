Jordan Carter might as well be a starter, impactful as he was Monday night.
Timely baskets from Carter and A.J. Murphy helped University High put away Greenback in the Class 1A sectional at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium.
For the first time since 2019, and seventh time in program history, the Buccaneers secured their spot at the TSSAA state tournament thanks to a 71-52 triumph over the Cherokees.
Carter buried his fourth 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter, and the Buccaneers (22-12) took a 56-44 lead to the fourth.
“I told him about a month ago that I hate he’s coming off the bench because he’s a starter talent wise,” University coach Herman Rice said. “But he said, ‘coach, I’d rather come off the bench. I’d rather get three or four minutes to kind of get acclimated.’ We usually put him in against the best player the other team has, and as you can see, he lights it up offensively.”
Carter converted a Mason Croley steal into a layup to finish with 14 points, and Croley’s ensuing pull-up jumper put UH ahead 62-47 with 6:04 remaining.
The Cherokees, who finished 15-19, couldn’t get closer than 12 points again.
To complement two 3-pointers from Brady Weems, Murphy dropped nine points of his own in the first quarter. He drove to the basket and made an off-balance layup with time running out for a 23-17 lead.
Murphy then scored 11 third-quarter points, culminating with his and-one that built a 53-42 advantage. He finished with a game-high 26 points.
“We tried to spread the floor on offense, which really helps me out,” Murphy said. “(Going to state) means a lot. A lot of people don’t get to do it. It means a lot that I get to do it with my family.”
Weems added 10 points, and Region 1-1A MVP Andrew Cole had seven for the Bucs.
Garrett Birchfield and Garrett Giles led the Cherokees with 21 and 15 points respectively. The two accounted for all the points of an 8-0 Greenback run, which resulted in an early 12-8 lead.
But the Buccaneers responded with 11 straight points and never trailed again. After Weems’ second 3, Pete Boynewicz and Drew Finney made layups to give the Bucs a 19-12 edge.
“We didn’t play our normal aggressive style (on defense), didn’t double like we normally do,” Rice said. “In a game like this, you worry about the kids because they had to battle to get here. But they came out in the second half, got refocused and took care of business.”
The loss ended Greenback’s best season since 2007-08, which also ended with a sectional loss at University High.
The Buccaneers play in the TSSAA Class 1A state quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 15.
