Brett Fields hasn’t been on University High’s varsity for very long, but his presence was unmistakable Saturday afternoon.

The former Daniel Boone pitcher, who sat out most of the season under transfer rules, fired a no-hitter for the Buccaneers, who rolled past Hancock County 13-1 for the Region 1-1A baseball championship at Thomas Stadium.

