Brett Fields hasn’t been on University High’s varsity for very long, but his presence was unmistakable Saturday afternoon.
The former Daniel Boone pitcher, who sat out most of the season under transfer rules, fired a no-hitter for the Buccaneers, who rolled past Hancock County 13-1 for the Region 1-1A baseball championship at Thomas Stadium.
Improving to 17-14 on the season the Buccaneers earned home-field advantage for the sectional round, which will begin Wednesday or Thursday. UH will play Greenback in a best-of-three series under the TSSAA’s new format with a berth in the state tournament at stake.
IN CONTROL
Fields wasn’t eligible until the end of April, but coach Josh Petty said there was no doubt where he would fit into UH’s pitching hierarchy.
“He threw bullpens all year to prepare,” Petty said. “We knew as soon as the postseason came, he would be our No. 1. And the other players knew it as well.”
Fields walked three batters and struck out nine. He only needed 66 pitches for the five-inning gem, including a nearly perfect strike-out-the-side second inning on 10 pitches.
The junior said he wasn’t aware of no-hitter until late.
“I didn’t know until the last inning,” Fields said. “It was pretty nerve-racking.”
His best pitch was a tough curveball Hancock hitters couldn’t solve.
“That’s what the coach called,” Fields said. “I just threw it. I think I was definitely keeping their hitters off balance.”
Petty said Fields pitched smart.
“Today he took a little bit off of his fastball and had a lot more command,” Petty said. “Of course his curveball is sick, and he usually throws it for strikes. It was probably the fastest pitching (the Indians) have faced all year. He did a good job.”
HIT PARADE
The Bucs scored four times in the first inning and added three in the second to put Hancock County on its heels.
Drew Finney was at the head of the class, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and scored twice.
Cooper Stevenson added two hits and scored four times. Knox Poston had two hits and two RBIs. Garrett Gentry, River Kindle and Jack Harmon each drove in two runs.
“We came out and hit the ball,” Petty said. “We always play relaxed. That’s sort of our demeanor.”