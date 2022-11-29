There were two distinct results from Tuesday’s basketball game between Unicoi County and Science Hill at The New Gym.
The Blue Devils got an important 64-53 win for a team that has its sights set on a very good season. Science Hill is still trying to find the things that will work for four quarters.
Unicoi improved to 7-1 on the season while the Hilltoppers came up empty for the sixth time in six tries.
“I think Unicoi County is a very good team that is well coached and executes well,” Hilltoppers coach Jon Higgins said. “Some of it was them, but I think a lot of it was us. We had a couple of breakdowns late in the third quarter, and allowed them to stretch the lead out. And we were playing catch up from there on.”
The significance of winning at Science Hill wasn’t lost on Unicoi coach Jordan Simmons.
“In this area, Science Hill is always the measuring stick,” Simmons said. “They have been for 20-30 years. For a lot of our guys, they’ve never beaten Science Hill at anything, all the way from middle school basketball, football and baseball, up through high school. To come over here and get a win, it’s a great feeling. Hopefully we can build off it and keep playing well.”
It was Unicoi’s first win at Science Hill since the 2015-16 season.
In the girls’ game, Science Hill ran away in the second quarter and never looked back. The Lady Hilltoppers won, 54-18.
BOYS
It was a low-scoring affair early, and stayed nip and tuck throughout the first half as Unicoi carried a 22-21 advantage into the locker room.
The Blue Devils edged ahead by five points heading into the fourth quarter, and worked it to double digits early in the final eight minutes. Science Hill was unable to make a serious threat to the finish.
“I think we rebounded the ball pretty well tonight,” Simmons said. “One thing we have to work on is free throws.”
Grant Hensley and Lucas Slagle led the Blue Devils with 16 points apiece. Jackson Simmons added 15 points while Kolby Jones totaled 13.
For Science Hill, Brady Lawson led the way with 17 points. Noah Ratliff added 14 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS
Teamwork, trey firepower, and lock-down defense. That’s a good combination on any night.
“We have a lot of length, and we did a good job of getting deflections,” said Science Hill girls’ coach Scottie Whaley, whose team improved to 5-2. “And it’s probably one of the most unselfish teams I’ve ever coached. The ball moves. They don’t care who scores. They cheer for each other, and that’s just what it’s about.”
After a sluggish first quarter, the Lady Hilltoppers found their offensive gear while grinding Unicoi’s offense to a halt. A 21-4 advantage sent Science Hill into the locker room with a 32-10 lead.
It didn’t change in the third quarter, with Science Hill outscoring Unicoi County by a count of 13-2.
Kierra Whitney totaled 13 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers. Aniya Pace chipped in with 11 while Lexie Green added nine. Whitney and Green connected for six of Science Hill’s 10 3-pointers.
Unicoi County (5-3) was led by Olivia Bailey’s 12-point effort.