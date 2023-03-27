If you like high school baseball, you’re in for a good week.
Prefer softball? That’s covered as well.
The Johnny Whited Memorial Classic will take place at multiple sites across the Tri-Cities while the Eastman Softball Tournament will be played in Kingsport.
The baseball event begins Tuesday with a pair of Ohio teams battling each other at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium at 6 p.m.
There are two games on the schedule for Wednesday, six on Thursday, and 10 contests on Friday. Action wraps with an early slate of nine games scheduled for Saturday. Contests will be played at Dobyns-Bennett’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Daniel Boone, Tennessee High, West Ridge, Hunter Wright, and Science Hill’s home field, TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
It is a round-robin event that doesn’t have a championship bracket.
Softball action gets underway Thursday with eight games at Brickyard Park. Friday’s schedule at Brickyard and Domtar parks holds 30 games. There are 30 pool-play games set for Saturday, followed by the round of 16.
Action concludes Sunday with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship.
Softball tournament director Brian Tate said this year’s field is once again strong.
“Alcoa returns as a defending (Class 2A) state champion while state tournament regulars White House-Heritage and Greenbrier also return,” Tate said. “Macon East is an Alabama state tournament team that enters every year as well. Others like Powell and Daniel Boone have made state trips a norm for their programs.”
Tate said he believes this year’s Eastman title is up for grabs.
“I feel there are several of the 30 teams that can win the overall title,” Tate said. “Obviously those from Virginia are not able because of scheduling rules, but the overall field is full of contenders.”
Tate said he believes strong competition and this area’s hospitality keeps good teams coming back.
“We try to put on the best tournament in an atmosphere of high competition, and set up all the variables in such a way that coaches can show up and coach, and players play,” Tate said. “They don’t have to worry about softballs, where to eat, etc. We try and provide as much as possible and treat the games and teams with the greatest respect.”
GAMES OF THE WEEK BASEBALL Tuesday
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge
Sullivan East at Tennessee High
Hampton at University High
Key conference games in the Big Five, Upper Lakes and Watauga Valley serve as a prelude to the Whited Classic games later in the week.
SOFTBALL Tuesday
Dobyns-Bennett at Science Hill
David Crockett at Daniel Boone
Wednesday
Daniel Boone at Volunteer
Thursday-Sunday Eastman tournament in Kingsport
It’s a challenging week for Daniel Boone, which plays its biggest rival before taking on the area’s top pitcher. And then the Lady Trailblazers dive into the Eastman tourney.