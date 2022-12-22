Two teams expecting to contend for an Arby’s Classic title this month will be well-traveled before reaching Viking Hall.

Myers Park (North Carolina) was playing in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida the week before Christmas. And Pace Academy went to London, England to play the first week of December.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video