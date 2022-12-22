Two teams expecting to contend for an Arby’s Classic title this month will be well-traveled before reaching Viking Hall.
Myers Park (North Carolina) was playing in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida the week before Christmas. And Pace Academy went to London, England to play the first week of December.
But Myers Park coach Scott Taylor and Pace Academy coach Sharman White are eager to play in Bristol.
Myers Park had to pull out of the Arby’s Classic in the midnight hour last year due to a number of COVID-19 cases.
White was an assistant at Miller Grove (Georgia) in 2008 when it advanced to the championship game before losing to Boyd Anderson (Florida). White never forgot the big crowds and the Viking Hall atmosphere.
“Oh, yeah, absolutely,” White said. “That's what made me want to get back to it at some point.”
Taylor has heard about Arby’s from nearby North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis. North Mecklenburg has won two Arby’s titles.
“Coach Lewis at North Meck speaks really highly of it and always looks forward to going up there and playing,” Taylor said. “And so if you've got his attention and you can attract a program of his caliber to continually want to be part of it, then you're doing something pretty special.”
Myers Park has a handful of future Division I players, including 6-foot-8 Wofford commitment Elijah Strong. There are also two juniors ranked as four-star prospects in 6-6 guard Sir Mohammed and 6-4 Bishop Boswell. And 6-4 junior shooting guard Santana Lynch, the son of former NBA player and 1986 Arby’s MVP George Lynch, has D-I interest.
“Elijah Strong is a two-time conference player of the year,” Taylor said. “He's done a lot of really good things and he's kind of been a consistent piece. … Sir Mohammed and Bishop Boswell, depending on the publications, will be Top 75-Top 50 kids. Both have ACC/SEC offers. Sir has some Big East and Big 10 offers as well. They're really talented players who can guard multiple positions. They make good decisions with the ball. They give us multiple ball handlers and allow us to match up with a bunch of different people.
“Santana Lynch can really, really shoot the ball. He's got a Division I skill in being able to shoot the ball. He's got some interest from some Big South schools.”
Sadiq White Jr., a 6-9 wing, is an exceptional sophomore.
“Some will say he's top 40 in the country in his class,” Taylor said. “He's a 6-9, long, athletic wing. He's got several ACC/SEC offers as well.”
Of course, the MVP of the Arby’s for Myers Park will likely be 6-3 senior guard Sam Walters. That’s because he has family in the Bristol area, and the team plans to gather at its home.
“We’re looking forward to getting together with his extended family,” Taylor said. “We're going to invite all the parents of all the players that travel and honestly just have kind of a big ol' holiday gathering up there.”
Walters has multiple Division II and D-III offers.
“Sam's a program kid that has just continued to get better and better,” Taylor said, “and he just fights for us all the time.”
Taylor worked under Milligan alum Dale Clayton at Carson-Newman and worked for Leonard Hamilton and Steve Robinson two years apiece at Florida State.
He’d like to think his team could make a run at Arby’s, but he knows it offers little margin for error.
“It's a really good field and it's a really good tournament,” Taylor said. “I mean, last year I think our original draw was Greeneville in the first round. We had done some prep work and that was not gonna be easy. It proved to be the case. They beat Dr. Phillips and made a little bit of a run.
“I think that we have grown our program to the place that we expect to be able to go compete wherever we play. But there's no, I guess, expectation or complacency in understanding what the field offers. We know it's gonna be a great chance for us to play some really good teams from out of our area.”
Kyle Greene, a 6-2 junior point guard, is Pace Academy’s most coveted recruit.
“Kyle’s been offered by a lot of Power 5 schools,” White said. “Junior LJ Moore has received multiple Division I offers. Sophomore Eric Chatfield has at least four D-I offers. Jackson Ferry has a couple of D-I offers.”
Small forward Kendall Evans is going to Navy to play wide receiver — unless he gets a better offer in basketball.
“If he gets a basketball offer before signing day — I mean, it’s that close,” White said.
Pace Academy will open against the Christ School-Gate City winner.
“Man, we got a tough draw in the first round,” White said. “We just hope that we can compete and have a chance at winning. There’s some really good teams in this thing. Usually when you go to these tournaments from out of state, I don’t want to say you get a gimme game, but you don’t get the stout first round type of matchup like we’ll get. But that’s what we wanted.”
The culture was better in England, where the Pace players visited Buckingham Palace. But basketball will be king in Bristol.