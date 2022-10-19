Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers.
The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.
In the four-classification setup for basketball, baseball and softball, Crockett’s enrollment number of 1,182 makes it the fifth-largest Class 3A school in the state. Boone stands at 1,207 and is the second-smallest Class 4A school.
In the three-classification soccer setup, the Pioneers are the third-largest Class AA school. Also, Crockett becomes the largest Class AA school for both cross country and track.
The Pioneers have until Monday to decide whether to remain in the smaller classification as they could choose to move up. But Crockett athletic director Josh Kite said that won’t happen.
“I’m 99 percent sure we will not be moving up,” Kite said. “And the only reason I say 99 percent is in case the TSSAA does something to change it. I don’t consider anything to be final until I see the regions and districts are set.”
The loss of district significance will be a down note for both schools.
“Whatever sport you’re in, it’s the biggest game of the year,” Boone athletic director Danny Good said. “It’s the best crowds, the most intense environments. All of those things are good for the student athletes. It will be difficult not having those games as conference contests for the next few years. It’s a big deal.”
Kite said he sees a similar picture.
“It’s a little disappointing,” Kite said. “You’re losing one of your rivals. But we can add them for nonconference games. The rivalry will still go on. And you look at this being a two-year cycle. It could change back if enrollments change.”
It’s a potential boon for Crockett’s athletic programs. History shows area teams have been very successful, even reaching the state tournament or winning state titles, when moving to a smaller classification.
“It will definitely be a game-changer for us in certain sports,” Kite said. “Playing against teams with the same enrollment will really help our kids compete at a higher level and get better results.”
But the challenges will still be tough, Kite said.
“Any way you look at it, we’re still playing against tremendous competition,” he said. “But we’ve had success the past few years against the bigger schools, so I feel the change will benefit us more, year in and year out.”
On the other side of the coin, in each of those sports Boone resides as one of the smallest schools in its classification. In baseball, softball and basketball, the Trailblazers will be looking up at everybody they play unless they schedule a game against mid-state Spring Hill, which has one less student and is the smallest Class 4A program in the state.
“It’s a huge impact, but we’ve got to handle it the right way,” Good said. “We can’t have a poor-pitiful-me attitude. The kids and coaches have to compete and work hard.
“But having said that, the disparity between us and Dobyns-Bennett is 1,296 kids. That’s a lot. If you look at the other classes, it’s 356 students in 1A from the biggest to the smallest school, 285 in 2A, 510 in Class 3A, and 1,621 in Class 4A. The line has to be drawn somewhere, but the Class 4A gap is a big number.”
Boone is also in a league with Science Hill, which has 1,173 more students.
Good pointed out playing Science Hill or D-B wouldn’t be equal footing unless Boone and Crockett combined to play those schools.
“My thing with it is this: six classifications in football is closer for parity,” Good said. “Why not do that alignment for everything?”
That could create travel issues, but they may be there anyway. The current enrollment setup would bring a four-team league in basketball, baseball and softball for Class 4A with Boone, West Ridge, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett. But Good said he has heard talk about putting Morristown East, Morristown West and Jefferson County into District 1, which creates travel concerns for baseball and softball because of weather postponements — with potential wasted trips if rain occurs after the bus trip has already been made.
“You could have $400 or $500 worth of travel, trying to get one game in,” Good said. “I know the TSSAA has to make decisions, and there are a lot of things involved. But I speak for what affects Daniel Boone. Looking at the big picture, I want our kids and coaches to be put in positions where they can be successful.”
The TSSAA will hear and make decisions on any appeals, and will make necessary changes if any schools across the state decide to move up in classification. The TSSAA said district and region alignments will be published “no later than one week prior to the Board of Control’s Nov. 17 meeting.”
The completed region schedules will be posted to the TSSAA website on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. (EDT).
In other changes, Cherokee’s football program was slotted into Class 4A, joining Hawkins County rival Volunteer. The Chiefs will be a welcome addition for scheduling purposes among the local Class 4A teams: Volunteer, Elizabethton, Sullivan East and Greeneville.
Also, West Greene dropped a notch to Class 2A. The Buffaloes will lose rival Chuckey-Doak as a region opponent, but gain South Greene. It will also turn 1-2A into a five-team region, which is beneficial for meaningful games in terms of playoff qualification. The current four-team setup allows all teams to make the playoffs.
On the flip side of those aforementioned moves, Region 1-5A and Region 1-3A currently sit as four-team leagues. But the TSSAA may move other teams into those leagues. For example, Cocke County would be a candidate for Region 1-5A while Union County, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Pigeon Forge would be on the short list for Region 1-3A.