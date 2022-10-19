David Crockett at West Ridge football (copy)

David Crockett’s Jaevon Emile (3) runs against West Ridge earlier this season. The Pioneers will remain in the same league with Daniel Boone for football, but not some other sports.

 Cheryl Gray

Daniel Boone and David Crockett won’t be in the same district for several sports for the next two school years, a situation created by new classification numbers.

The TSSAA recently released the numbers for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, splitting the Washington County rivals into different districts for four sports.

Danny Good

Danny Good
Josh Kite

Josh Kite

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you