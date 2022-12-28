D-B, Arbys

Dobyns-Bennett's Cam Hayworth puts up a shot over a North MeckMecklenburg defender during Day 2 action at the Arby's Classic in Bristol, Tennessee.

 Cheryl Gray

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in its opening game of the 39th Arby’s Classic on Wednesday night, bowing to North Mecklenburg of North Carolina, 78-60.

Vikings junior sensation Isaiah Evans — one of the most touted recruits in the country who has received over 20 Division I offers — netted 27 points and brought Viking Hall to its feet several times with highlight reel, tomahawk slam dunks and long range 3-pointers.

