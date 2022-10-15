BRISTOL — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy.
Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed in Region 1-5A football, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
When the final whistle had blown, the Trailblazers (8-0, 3-0) had earned a hard-fought 21-13 victory over the Vikings (4-4, 1-2).
“A lot of people in our community saw this as a trap game,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “But our kids knew what was at stake for us with a win. They knew how tough Tennessee High would be.
“We showed a lot of resilience tonight,” added Jenkins. “Our defense has carried us all year, but tonight the offense played well and gave us one of our more balanced efforts.”
While the Trailblazers dominated time of possession in the first half, they couldn’t get the ball into the end zone.
Then, with just under five minutes to go in the second quarter, Boone’s Brogan Jones intercepted a Tennessee High pass and the ’Blazers were in business on the Vikings’ 35-yard line.
An eight-play drive culminated in Jones busting across the goal line and with Ben Shrewsbury’s PAT, Boone went to halftime on top 7-0.
“We talked at halftime about coming out and running some RPO stuff,” said Jenkins.
The Trailblazers took the second-half kickoff and went 61 yards in five plays to add to their advantage. Luke Jenkins flipped a nifty pass to Rylan Trout, who then tight-roped down the sidelines 18 yards for the score and the lead was up to 14-0 with 9:30 left in the third quarter.
Midway through the third quarter, the Vikings put there patented running game into high gear. A 14-play drive that consumed 7:47 off the clock ended with Turner Elliott bullying his way into the end zone and cutting the deficit to 14-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Boone responded with an 11-play, 65-yard scoring drive of its own that culminated with Aiden Riner taking a sprint-draw 12 yards to paydirt and a 21-6 lead with 5:58 left in the contest.
Tennessee High quarterback Jimmy Phipps tossed a 19-yard TD pass to Austin Degeare with 3:08 left in the game, but Boone recovered the ensuing on-side kick and was able to run out the clock.
“It was the little things that kept us from winning this game tonight,” said THS coach Josh Holt. “And those are things we can fix.”
Jenkins finished with 161 yards passing, completing 13 of 24 passes with one TD. Riner rushed the ball 19 times for 66 yards and a score.
