BLOUNTVILLE — There was a continuous clock in motion most of the second half Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex, but Daniel Boone never showed the home team any mercy and rolled to a 33-0 win over shell-shocked West Ridge.
The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the Wolves (1-1) to death, posting their second shutout of the young season with a smothering defense while scoring in every way, shape and form, including a couple of back-breaking touchdowns that turned the game one-sided very quickly.
Picasso couldn’t have painted a prettier picture for the well-honed ‘Blazers.
“That’s two weeks in a row we’ve scored in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Our kids have really bought in to what we’re trying to do, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“And with (place-kicker) Ben (Shrewsbury), they were always having to start on their own 20-yard line, and that is a huge factor. He’s a real weapon for us.”
A senior who is drawing serious interest from the college ranks, Shrewsbury hit a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter, while punting three times for a 43-yard average and sending five kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
Big-play ‘Blazers
Two particular plays cemented the outcome in this one.
The first occurred with Boone leading 12-0 midway through the second period, when Brogan Jones intercepted a 3rd-and-5 pass and ran untouched for a 47-yard touchdown to make it a 19-0 game.
The other happened on the first play of the second half, with Rylan Trout racing 55 yards to the end zone on a reverse handoff, getting a great block from Jackson Utsman to turn a 26-0 halftime lead into a mercy-rule situation.
“The reverse we called at halftime,” Jenkins said. “We thought they would be in (the defensive set) that they were in, and we executed it perfectly. I think that kind of took the wind out of their sails.
“And that pick six by Brogan was obviously huge.”
It was all downhill following Jones’ score.
The speedy Landon Kirkpatrick got in on the act in the final two minutes of the first half, first spearing a 46-yard deep flag route from quarterback Luke Jenkins and then turning a simple button-hook into a 28-yard TD with 1:32 on the clock, providing the Trailblazers with their commanding halftime advantage.
Kirkpatrick caught four passes for 93 yards. Jenkins looked good all evening, completing six of eight passes for 138 yards and the one touchdown.
Mistakes cost Wolves
Boone gained a 2-0 edge with 5:47 left in the first quarter, when a high center snap forced punter Kayden Puto to fall on the ball in the end zone for a safety.
The gift led directly to a 5-yard TD run by Aiden Riner for a 9-0 lead.
And in addition to allowing the interception return for a score, the Wolves also muffed a punt to set up the Trailblazers at the West Ridge 24, leading to Shrewsbury’s field goal.
West Ridge finished with three turnovers and just 76 yards of offense.
“Not how we had it planned,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “They’ve got a really good defense and we just made too many mistakes.
“They took advantage of our mistakes, and we allowed them to make big plays to put us in a situation where we couldn’t play our style of ball. It didn’t work out too well for us, so we’ll go back to work Monday and get better.”
Next week
Boone is at home Saturday for a noon kickoff with Cherokee, after West Ridge travels for a tough test against Science Hill the night before.