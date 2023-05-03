KINGSPORT — As many big games as he’s experienced, Brogan Jones admitted Wednesday marked a new high in terms of late-game drama.
So of course he delivered. Jones scored the eventual winning run and threw five shutout innings in relief, helping Daniel Boone outlast West Ridge 6-5 in the District 1-4A baseball tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Jones hit 3-for-5 to lead Boone (14-10) at the plate, none bigger than his one-out line drive in the top of the 10th. And after he stole second, Tim McGonigle reached on an error that allowed Jones to make it home.
“We took advantage of our speed as much as possible,” Jones said. “Not been part of anything that dramatic honestly, nothing that exciting, nothing more fun than that. That’s the best baseball you can play right there.”
Jones then retired the side in the home half to lift the Trailblazers into the winners’ bracket final against Science Hill. He struck out 10 batters and walked just three.
Jones’ second strikeout left the bases loaded in the sixth, and he stranded two more runners in the eighth after intentionally walking Drew Hoover to keep Boone alive.
“Whatever coach puts me down for (starter or relief pitcher), I’m there for the ride,” Jones said.
BLAZING START
Just five days after ending the regular season with a 5-1 win at West Ridge (18-8), the Trailblazers struck first when McGonigle singled and scored on a sacrifice fly.
And after Griffen Jones drew a bases-loaded walk in the third, Jake Davenport cleared the bases with his flyball single to left for a 5-0 lead.
West Ridge got two runs back in the home half, starting with Will Harris’ RBI double.
The Trailblazers intentionally walked Hoover in the fourth after Carson Tate’s RBI single made it 5-3. But Wade Witcher pulled the Wolves even on a two-run double to left.
”I’d do it again,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “(Hoover) is a tremendous player, great hitter. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to win.”
Hoover drew three walks, the last two intentional.
'GUTSY PERFORMANCE'
Hoover struck out 13 batters over 6 1/3 innings before reaching the maximum pitch count. Witcher threw the remainder of the game and allowed three hits while fanning three. He was tagged with the loss after allowing the unearned run.
“Wade’s a good change of pace from Drew,” West Ridge coach Michael Hoover said. “He came and did everything we could’ve asked … it was a great effort, gutsy performance by a lot of people.”
Boone’s Chandler Justice and West Ridge’s Carter Osborne both singled, helping the 'Blazers to a 6-4 edge in hits. Aiden Roller threw the first four innings for the 'Blazers, striking out three before Brayden Norton relieved him in the fifth.
UP NEXT
Daniel Boone faces Science Hill at 5 p.m., before West Ridge plays Dobyns-Bennett in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m.