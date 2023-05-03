KINGSPORT — As many big games as he’s experienced, Brogan Jones admitted Wednesday marked a new high in terms of late-game drama.

So of course he delivered. Jones scored the eventual winning run and threw five shutout innings in relief, helping Daniel Boone outlast West Ridge 6-5 in the District 1-4A baseball tournament at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

