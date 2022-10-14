Everything has been coming up sweet for Daniel Boone’s football team this season, but the regular season goes under the microscope over the next two weeks.
First up is an important Region 1-5A contest at Tennessee High. A win clinches a tie for the region title and the top seed for the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stone Castle.
Boone (7-0 overall) is 2-0 in region play. Tennessee High (4-3 overall) enters with a league mark of 1-1.
The Vikings attempted only two passes in a 40-6 win over Volunteer last week, and both of those were on 2-point conversion attempts. They rushed for 268 yards and figure to stay ground heavy this week against Boone.
“Tennessee High does a real good job of blocking at the point of attack and staying on blocks,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “The backs run hard and physical and some option is involved as well. I think they want to be a balanced attack, but they do a good job of staying with something if it’s working.”
Boone is coming off a tough 22-14 win over Science Hill where its defense once again came up big, scoring what turned out to be the decisive touchdown on a sack-fumble recovery in the end zone.
Meanwhile, the Vikings counter with a defense that has been up and down this season.
“Their front is very active and their linebackers run well,” Jenkins said. “They are very athletic in the back end, but I’m really impressed with their front. They play extremely hard and are well coached and schemed up on both sides of the ball.”
Here’s a look at other area games on tonight’s schedule.
Morristown West (5-3) at Cherokee (0-7)
It doesn’t look like a good spot for the Chiefs to get their first win of the season as they have lost 14 of the last 16 meetings against the Trojans.
Also, Cherokee is fighting through a 10-game losing streak while West is much improved from recent seasons with a strong chance to finish above the .500 mark for the first time since 2016.
Volunteer (1-6) at Elizabethton (3-4)
It has been a new season for the Cyclones after the first three games.
They scored seven points in the opener before a pair of shutout losses. Since then they’ve posted totals of 47, 34, 55 and 35, winning three of those contests. Elizabethton looks to continue the hot run against a Falcons’ team that has allowed 40 or more points five times this season.
Unicoi County (7-1) at West Greene (7-1)
The Region 1-3A title is still in play for the Blue Devils, who are in position to win a three-way tiebreaker.
If Unicoi beats West Greene and closes out with a win over Johnson County, the 9-1 mark would be good enough to claim the top seed if West Greene topples Chuckey-Doak in Week 11.
Cumberland Gap (2-5) at Hampton (6-1)
The Bulldogs stood up strong against Class 3A state power Gatlinburg-Pittman last week, but are still coming off a loss — which is not a good thing to deal with for the Panthers.
Outside of the season-opener, Hampton has scored at least 36 points in every game. Meanwhile, Cumberland Gap has allowed at least 35 points in every game except one.
South Greene (3-5) at Johnson County (2-5)
Over the last four weeks, the Longhorns have found something. They had two competitive losses and followed up with back-to-back wins.
Quarterback Connor Simcox will try to continue his hot streak passing the ball in those victories.
Cosby (3-4) at Unaka (4-3)
Carrying a three-game winning streak, the Rangers have built momentum for this important Region 1-2A contest as the winner gets second place and a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
These teams have gone back and forth through the years, evenly splitting 22 all-time games. And it has been the same recently with each team winning five of the last 10 contests.
Cloudland (2-5) at Jellico (0-7)
The Highlanders have been outscored 91-8 over the last two weeks, so they should be plenty motivated even though the Blue Devils enter with a 10-game losing streak.
A win by Cloudland clinches the No. 1 seed in Region 1-1A.