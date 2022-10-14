Football Science Hill at Daniel Boone (copy)

Daniel Boone’s Landon Kirkpatrick, right, comes up with an interception in last week’s win over Science Hill.

 Todd Brase

Everything has been coming up sweet for Daniel Boone’s football team this season, but the regular season goes under the microscope over the next two weeks.

First up is an important Region 1-5A contest at Tennessee High. A win clinches a tie for the region title and the top seed for the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stone Castle.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you