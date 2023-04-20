It was the exact start David Crockett needed, but Daniel Boone was equal to the challenge.

The Pioneers struck for four runs in their first at-bat, but the Trailblazers answered with four of their own in the bottom half. Boone eventually used a seven-run fifth inning to earn a 14-8 victory in a Big Five Conference baseball game Thursday night at Mabe Field.

