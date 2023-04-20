It was the exact start David Crockett needed, but Daniel Boone was equal to the challenge.
The Pioneers struck for four runs in their first at-bat, but the Trailblazers answered with four of their own in the bottom half. Boone eventually used a seven-run fifth inning to earn a 14-8 victory in a Big Five Conference baseball game Thursday night at Mabe Field.
Boone (11-8 overall) improved to 5-5 in league play while Crockett (4-20) slipped to 0-9.
Trailblazers’ head coach Scott Hagy said Crockett’s quick start was part of the rivalry.
“Absolutely in this game it doesn’t matter, it’s always a tough battle,” Hagy said.
But Boone’s response was critically important.
“We’ve talked about answering the bell when it happens to us,” Hagy said. “You get punched in the mouth, and you’ve got to come back and get after it and keep going. We responded pretty well.”
David Crockett head coach Spencer Street said his players battled.
“They don’t quit, and I will give them that,” Street said. “I’m proud of their effort. We are close. We just can’t give a good team runs in those games. (The Trailblazers) capitalized well on mistakes we made.”
PIONEERS’ SURGE
Crockett’s quick start was kicked off by Aidan Clark’s RBI single.
Braeden Nix followed with a double that drove in two runs. A fourth run scored on a wild pitch.
The Trailblazers got things even by getting runs on a wild pitch, Ethan Roller’s two-run double, and Slader Tinker’s RBI double.
BACK AND FORTH
Crockett jumped ahead 6-4 with a pair of runs in the second inning as A.J. Ford delivered a two-run single.
Boone tied the score with two runs in the third inning, but the Pioneers jumped back ahead at 8-6 with a two-run fourth inning.
However, Boone took control for good when it exploded for the big fifth inning.
The Trailblazers scored the first three runs on a wild pitch and two bases-loaded walks. Griffen Jones followed with a two-run single for an 11-8 lead. Two more runs scored on a two-out error.
Hagy said he was pleased with his team’s offense.
“They battled,” he said. “We didn’t hit a lot of ground balls. We barreled some up, but unfortunately some were right at them.”
STANDOUTS
Another key for Boone was relief pitching, as the Trailblazers held the Pioneers scoreless over the last three innings, thanks to a good effort from Braydon Norton.
“Griffen (Jones) started out rough, but kind of got his footing,” Norton said. “I came in and did what I needed to do.”
Norton worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs, which were both unearned. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out one.
Griffen Jones finished with three hits and two RBIs. Jake Davenport and Aiden Roller each had two hits while Chandler Justice drove in a pair of runs.
For David Crockett, Isaac Cook had two hits as did Nix. Ford and Nix each drove in a pair of runs. Mosier scored three times.