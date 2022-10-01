Daniel Boone passed yet another test, and the Trailblazers once again did it with flying colors.
The Trailblazers traveled to take on private-school Christian Academy of Knoxville, coming back home with a dominant 31-7 football win on Friday night.
It was the sixth straight win to open the season, a victory total reached only 20 times in 51 years of school history — including years with playoff wins. It matched the best start in school history (set in 1973 and '06).
There’s plenty of excitement building in Gray.
“It starts with the senior leadership,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “They’ve done a really good job in the weight room, and it carries over to the field in practice and games as well. We really try to be physical at the line of scrimmage and take away what people like to do.”
Boone was in a forcing mood against the Warriors, and the defense was again at the forefront of the decision. The ’Blazers allowed just two first-half first downs, and also authored the game’s initial touchdown — a 15-yard pick-six from Henry Hamlin.
“They were running trips with two slants,” Jenkins said. “The series before they had gotten a first down on that route. Henry read the quarterback’s eyes and broke on the ball. He split the two slants and took it to the house.”
Offensively, Boone took charge with several big plays. Quarterback Luke Jenkins hit on a pair of 40-plus-yard passes, and Austin Riner galloped 60 yards for a touchdown.
“Luke made good decisions,” Jenkins said. “He kept a zone run and went 25 yards for a touchdown. He did good with his RPO throws. He’s getting better and better.”
As usual, kicker Ben Shrewsbury put up game-changing numbers. He made a short field goal — missing another chance on a windy night — while booting every kickoff into the end zone for a touchback. On five punts, he averaged 44 yards per kick.
“He’s a pretty good player,” said Jenkins, who noted Liberty and VMI are currently high on Shrewsbury’s college list.
Also coming up big was Hagan Edwards, who had double-digit tackles.
“I thought Hagan had one of his better games,” Jenkins said. “He was all over the field. And Mikey Ramirez had a good game outside. They tried to run a couple of slip screens, but he was there.”
Standing out along the line was senior guard Johnathon Sullivan.
“He led the bunch up front,” Jenkins said. “He has played consistent for us.”
Jenkins, whose team has won nine of its last 10 games dating back to last year, said bigger tests remain ahead — including this week at home against Science Hill.
“You look at their running game, and then their defense flies to the ball,” Jenkins said. “But we hope to come out and do what we’ve been doing.”
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
