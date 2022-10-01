Jeremy Jenkins (copy)

Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins has guided his team to a 6-0 start, tied for the best in school history.

 Dakota Hamilton

Daniel Boone passed yet another test, and the Trailblazers once again did it with flying colors.

The Trailblazers traveled to take on private-school Christian Academy of Knoxville, coming back home with a dominant 31-7 football win on Friday night.

