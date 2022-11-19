Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as the team kept winning games.
Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
Not only was Knoxville West standing in the way, but the Rebels’ semifinal opponent, defending Class 5A state champion Powell, is pretty stout as well. West thumped the Trailblazers 49-7 in Friday’s quarterfinal contest, and the result was indeed as one-sided as the final margin suggests.
There were some seasons recently when this year’s Boone team might have had a better chance to be competitive against the state’s elite. But the last game doesn’t take anything away from what Boone accomplished.
The Trailblazers allowed seven points or less in each of their first seven games, which included matchups against perennial Class 4A state power Elizabethton, Morristown West and Division II Christian Academy of Knoxville. When Boone’s schedule got more difficult and the opponents were able to get more points on the board, the offense responded by consistently putting up good numbers.
In the playoffs, the Trailblazers were terrific in the first two rounds against a pair of Knoxville teams. They played top-level defense and their offense got the job done and then some — even after losing starting quarterback Luke Jenkins.
Even if Boone had been completely healthy, beating West would still have been a tough hill to climb.
But keep in mind nearly every state championship begins with a building season. Teams rarely burst out of nowhere and win a title after years of not being a threat.
This could be the building season for the Trailblazers. They set a school record for most wins (12), longest winning streak (breaking the mark of 11 set at the end of the 1972 season and beginning of 1973), and won their second straight region championship.
Having this kind of season helps tame human-nature doubts. There is a reason for future Boone teams to believe they can be part of the conversation when it comes to getting deep into the playoffs.
And if talent, breaks, and opportunity meet together in the same year, a state championship can be the result. That is what happened for Elizabethton in 2019 and 2020 in Class 4A.
Boone looked the part this season. Perhaps some of it was the pride of playing on a brand-new field. Another part was one of the most experienced and talented defenses the Trailblazers have ever put on the field. And having one of the state’s best special teams units played an important role, too.
The good news for Boone is it doesn’t have to do things differently in the coming years to be good again. Yes, there’s always room for improvement. There’s always that extra set of reps in the weight room, a few extra sprints, or those additional pitch-and-catch routes after practice.
But Boone had the work ethic this year. It simply met its match in terms of athleticism and talent. Next time around, perhaps Boone has the talent edge. That changes the playing field and makes it a different game.
Another thing Boone has going for it is community support. Trailblazers’ football fans proved they care about their team, like Elizabethton and Greeneville have shown for years — and David Crockett has gotten much better at in recent seasons, too.
It was a season to remember for the Trailblazers, and Friday’s loss doesn’t diminish what was accomplished over the course of it.