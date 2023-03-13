Nobody has an easy first-round road.
But it’s the state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro, and that’s the way things usually are.
Unicoi County, Hampton and University High will each participate in the TSSAA boys’ state event this week. Up first are the Blue Devils, who will meet Haywood in a Class 3A quarterfinal contest Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. (EDT) inside Murphy Center.
In the Class 1A tournament Wednesday, Hampton plays Humboldt at 3:45 p.m. while UH takes on McKenzie at 7 o’clock.
Also in the final eight is defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett, which may not have the services of region tournament most valuable player Jonavan Gillespie. He was arrested Saturday on charges of driving under the influence. The Indians will play Memphis East at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The other local team is Class 3A Volunteer, which takes on Fulton with tipoff set for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tournaments continue through Saturday’s championship contests.
Here’s a look at each quarterfinal matchup.
HAYWOOD (28-5) vs. UNICOI COUNTY (28-8)
This is the 15th state appearance for the Tomcats while the Blue Devils are here for just the third time. Haywood won its lone title in 2015.
“They are very athletic and have good overall size,” Blue Devils’ head coach Jordan Simmons said. “They start players who are 6-foot, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-7. Their point guard, Tylon Chatman, is a Mr. Basketball finalist and can score from all over.”
Chatman leads the Tomcats with 20 points per game while also averaging four assists and two steals a contest.
Janerus Snipe, a 6-7 post, averages 13 points and nine rebounds per game.
“He is very skilled and moves really well,” Simmons said. “He is a monster on the glass and finishes everything around the rim.”
Jaybyon Snipe chips in with 12 points per game.
“The two big keys for us will be limiting turnovers and getting them off of the offensive glass,” Simmons said.
HAMPTON (26-8) vs. HUMBOLDT (19-11)
The Bulldogs will have to play tough in the paint, as the Vikings boast good size with Fred Moore (6-4, Jr.) and Stephon Shivers (6-5, So.).
“They are really good and play good together,” Hampton head coach Ned Smith said. “They are good passers. We will need to play good defense, block out and give them one shot.”
Point guard Jeffery Patterson is also solid.
“He’s quick, and good at penetration and finding the open man,” said Smith.
Other keys for Humboldt are Kendrick Taylor and Jaquari Agnew.
Both schools have made many appearances in the state with Humboldt here for the 18th time and the Bulldogs making their 16th trip. Humboldt has three titles, including one in 2013.
UNIVERSITY HIGH (22-12) vs. McKENZIE (21-5)
Board work will be at the forefront of the Buccaneers’ game plan.
“Their tallest player is 6-foot-2, but they are one of the best rebounding teams I’ve seen all year,” UH head coach Herman Rice said.
Point guard Marquez Taylor was the region tournament most valuable player, and he joins with Tate Surber for a tough one-two punch.
“(Taylor) is probably going to be the quickest guard we’ve seen all year,” said Rice of Taylor, a three-star football recruit who signed with Austin Peay. “(Surber) plays inside and is very strong. He has a big motor and is a force on the boards. He can also step out and knock down 3s. The team shoots it well from outside.”
The Rebels use a 2-2-1 full-court press.
“They are very athletic and play an aggressive 2-2-1 back into a 2-3 zone,” Rice said.
UH’s keys are simple, Rice said — rebound, handle the press, and make open shots.
“We have to take this as just another game and not let the environment control our emotions,” Rice said.
MEMPHIS EAST (25-9) vs. DOBYNS-BENNETT (23-10)
Talent is not in short supply for the Mustangs.
Jamarion Harvey, a 6-foot-1 point guard is the main man for East. He’s averaging 18 points per game and shoots over 40 percent from 3-point land.
D-B head coach Chris Poore said Alijah Curry, a small forward, is tough.
“He’s a stud, a three-star player with big offers,” Poore said. “And L.J. Hackman is an athlete. He has super ability to get inside the defense.”
Hackman is also averaging 18 points per game.
Memphis East has a sparkling history with eight state championships, the most recent coming as the second of back to back in 2017.
FULTON (29-5) vs. VOLUNTEER (24-11)
It has been a historic postseason for the Falcons. They have already posted the biggest win in school history. Can they usurp that sectional win with an even bigger one?
In a battle of teams nicknamed Falcons, this is Fulton’s 26th state appearance compared to one for Volunteer. And this is Fulton’s 19th trip in the last 28 years, claiming titles in 2016, 2009 and 2008.
“Fulton is a very athletic team that likes to get after you defensively,” Volunteer head coach Zach Crawford said. “They’re good on the drive and are able to kick it out to shooters — a lot like what you see out of us.”
Leading the way for Fulton are Taj Kimber and Denaj Kimber along with Tyler Lee. Denaj had 20 points in the 58-54 sectional win over Stone Memorial while Lee added 18.