MORRISTOWN — Caleb Marmo, Landon Slemp and Jack Torbett graduated from one of the state’s top teams and now play for the nation’s top team.
All three players helped Science Hill reach at least two TSSAA state tournaments, Torbett helping the ‘Toppers win the 2021 championship his junior year. They went their separate ways after Marmo and Slemp graduated in 2020, only to reunite at Walters State Community College.
A mainstay among the country’s top JuCo baseball programs, coach Dave Shelton’s Senators are No. 1 in the latest NJCAA rankings at 31-4 overall.
Marmo had a lot to do with Walters State’s latest conference sweep against Southwest Tennessee. Statistically speaking, he was perfect. The redshirt sophomore hit 6-for-6 with four extra-base hits. He batted in six runs while scoring nine times himself, drawing four walks and stealing three bases over the three-game series.
“I was just trying to see the ball, not chase anything out of the zone … I’m a speed guy, so I’ll gladly take walks when I can get them,” Marmo said. “That’s something I’ve been working on, controlling the strike zone and when I get my pitch, do some damage on it.”
He did enough damage to earn TCCAA/NJCAA Region 7 Player of the Week honors. Marmo is batting .371 with 10 doubles, a triple and seven home runs this season.
Having started his college career at Wake Forest, Marmo took a medical redshirt after a hamstring injury. The center fielder has since helped Walters State reach the 2022 JuCo World Series while also having played for the Johnson City Doughboys. Marmo recently committed to play at Western Kentucky after he graduates Walters State.
But he admitted he wants more time to watch his younger brother, junior Josh Marmo, play at Science Hill.
“We hit all the time, every time I’m at home,” Caleb said. “He loves baseball just as much as I do, probably more.”
COULDN’T STAY AWAY LONG
Slemp initially set aside his baseball career after graduating from Science Hill. Around Christmas break his freshman year at East Tennessee State, the right-hander decided he wasn’t done yet and reached out to Shelton.
Slemp needed a “couple months” to adjust to college-level pitching. But it’s been smooth sailing since, especially now that Slemp has added the slider to his arsenal after primarily throwing the curveball in high school.
“The hitters are better, strike zones a little smaller, but other than that nothing crazy (to adjust to in college),” Slemp said.
Having appeared in nine games his redshirt sophomore season, Slemp (4-1) has struck out 35 batters in 29.2 innings pitched with a 5.76 ERA.
Of course, Slemp and the Senators’ ultimate goal is to return to Grand Junction for the fifth straight time. Walters State finished third in the nation last season.
“It was probably the greatest baseball experience I’ve had,” Slemp said. “The games are as competitive as you can get. Just being there with such a close group of guys was great.”
Slemp, who’s also pitched for the 2022 Appalachian League champion Kingsport Axmen, is currently uncommitted but has spoken to some four-year schools about playing baseball after Walters State.
JACK WILL BE BACK
Torbett has redshirted at Walters State this season but will join the Ohio Valley League’s newest team — the Clarksville Whirlybirds — this summer.
“It’s helped me kind of settle in and get used to the speed of the game, being able to figure out the differences between (high school and college),” Torbett said. “We just had a lot of guys on the team, so I figured it was the best thing for me.”
Currently a middle infielder, Torbett does intend to play baseball after his career with the Senators.