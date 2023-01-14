Science Hill had six boys reach the finals and three earn championships in their weight classes at Saturday's 23rd annual Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
Devon Medina, one of four Science Hill seniors to reach the finals, repeated as 195-pound champion of the home wrestling meet with an exciting sudden victory over Bryce Gadson from Cox Mill (N.C.) High School.
Medina gutted out the 5-3 win despite being pushed around much of the match by Gadson, an explosive grappler with speed and power. Medina said at the end, it came down to what his family and coaches preached.
“He was 100 percent one of the toughest guys I’ve ever faced. He was so strong,” Medina said. “My dad and coach (Jimmy) Miller always say to have more heart than the other wrestler. I was exhausted. My lungs were going out, my heart was racing and my body was on fire.”
Stiles Miller, a junior at 113, and Chase Smalling, a freshman at 120, also won individual championships. The Hilltoppers as a team finished tied for second with Fort Mill (S.C.) at 136 points. Lakeway Christian took the team title at 158.5 points.
In the 120 final, Stiles pinned Jacob Nally from Fort Mill at 3:38 of the first period.
Stiles also reached a milestone with his 100th career win earlier in the day. Like other teammates who previously reached the mark, Stiles will be awarded pink laces for his wrestling shoes to celebrate the achievement.
As for Saturday, Coach Miller talked about the team’s and his son’s achievements. Stiles and Smalling shared the most outstanding wrestler award for the lower weights.
“We had six in the finals, won three and lost three,” Coach Miller said. “Stiles started us off at 113 and ran through the tournament pretty good. He had a tough match getting out of the pool, but he wrestled the kid from Fort Mill a month ago. He won then and won today with a good scramble.”
Smalling captured a hard-fought 13-10 decision over Cole Gumlick from Lakeway Christian in the 120 final. Just a freshman and now 33-1 on the season, he has all the Science Hill coaches excited about how good he can become.
“Chase has great offense on his feet and he’s very aware of where he’s at,” Coach Miller said. “I can’t ask for nothing better from that kid. He’s going to find his way on the podium.”
Three other Science Hill wrestlers reached the finals where all three lost to Pigeon Forge grapplers.
Wyatt Howard from Pigeon Forge pinned Jamie Beck in 2:57. The Tigers’ Herbert Little pinned Perry Tate in 3:49, and Caleb Williams from Pigeon Forge scored an 11-0 major decision over Keimel Redford.
GIRLS COMPETITION
Alex Costello pinned Delaney Nichols from Gibbs to win the girls’ 120 class. Sawyer Ward reached the final at 138, where she lost a 3-0 decision to Paraskevi Christopolos from Baylor. Kay’a Robinson was runner-up at 152, losing a pinfall to Krickett Jones from Karns.
Other local champions were West Ridge's Angel Coger, who captured first place at 165, and Jenna Baines from Greeneville at 107.
THE TRADITION CONTINUES
The wrestling meet continues to bring out strong fields of teams and grapplers in its 23rd year. It’s also a time to celebrate the memories of fallen wrestlers Scott Fandetti, Todd Richardson and Scott Moffat.
“We lost a few teams with the weather, but we had some great matches, great finals,” Miller said. “It gets better and better. We work months to go out find the teams and who the best teams are. We just keep wrestling.”