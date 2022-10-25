It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born.
Before you dismiss the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
Imagine if today’s players took the field with leather helmets and very limited padding. Consider that in college football in 1905, there were 19 deaths and 137 serious injuries. President Theodore Roosevelt helped push for rule changes that made the game safer in 1906 and again in 1910.
THE FIRST YEAR
The teams played twice in the regular season of 1921 with Science Hill (then known as Johnson City) defeating Dobyns-Bennet (then known as Kingsport) by scores of 14-0 and 21-7. The second game was played in Johnson City on Thanksgiving Day, and was well attended by students and teachers, according to the “High School Notes” column in The Kingsport Times five days later. Perhaps it was the original Turkey Bowl.
The third meeting was termed as a “postseason game” and was played in Kingsport. With the result of the first two games, it didn’t seem like the home team would be able to match up with the “heavier” boys from Johnson City. And the Kingsport crew had just one win on the season.
Nobody in those days could have seen what the rivalry would become. But the third meeting, on Saturday, Dec. 3, was the game that made 1921 the rivalry’s birth year.
The italicized portions are directly from the Dec. 6, 1921, edition of The Kingsport Times.
SATURDAY IN THE PARK
Kingsport received the opening kickoff and drove into Johnson City territory, turning the ball over on downs. Johnson City took over and punted. That was basically the story of the first quarter.
In the second period, the ball stayed on Johnson City’s side of the field for the vast majority of time. But Kingsport was unable to mount a serious scoring threat.
“This game was the best played on the local field and from the first it was evident that the teams were equal, so a tie was no surprise.”
THE THIRD QUARTER
Finally there was a threat as Kingsport drove to the opponent’s 12-yard line. Three running plays were stuffed.
Facing fourth down, Kingsport decided one score of any kind might be enough for victory on this day. Davis — his first name was not available in the story — tried to drop-kick the ball through the uprights, but the attempt was low and the scoreless game continued.
THE FINAL CHANCES
Kingsport pulled out all of the stops to get points on the board.
It all came down to two fateful plays. First, Davis dropped back and threw a pass to a wide-open Bert Fine, who had nothing but 20 yards of green grass between him and the end zone. But the connection wasn’t made.
Kingsport completed a pass and also used end-around plays late in the game as part of a drive to the Johnson City 10-yard line. Once again the home team tried to power its way up the middle to the end zone with three running plays that moved the ball to only the 7-yard line.
Going to its bag of tricks on fourth down, Kingsport lined up in kick formation. The fake kick didn’t work as Johnson City sniffed it out and tackled the runner behind the line of scrimmage.
Johnson City punted out of danger, and Kingsport was unable to use the game’s final minute for a score.
A DIFFERENT ERA
Football wasn’t what it is today. A scoreless game wasn’t all that uncommon. It was difficult to navigate long drives with most teams not only sticking to the ground game, but mostly running right up the middle.
Also, the game wasn’t for the faint of heart.
“Several times (Kingsport’s) star end (Ben Leeper) threw himself in front of interference and received painful bruises.”
“In the fourth period (Leeper) shot around the end for a beautiful tackle, but received a bad cut in the throat.”
Each time, Leeper returned to the game. Tough dude.
POSTGAME MEAL
One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is football players enjoying an opportunity to chow down with teammates.
After the game, “A banquet was given to the (Kingsport) football team at the Homestead.”
THROUGH 100 YEARS
Kingsport won the next four meetings, and stretched it to five with a 60-0 thumping in 1926.
Science Hill earned a four-game winning streak from 1931-34, but wouldn’t beat the Indians again until 1950. After losing again in 1951, Dobyns-Bennett went 7-1-1 in the series.
In 1961, Science Hill started a six-game winning streak and carried it to eight out of 10 through 1974. The teams didn’t play from 1963-66.
Beginning in 1975, Dobyns-Bennett began a dominance that lasted until 2012. The Indians won 33 of the next 39 meetings, which included a 19-game winning streak from 1995-2012.
Science Hill broke through in 2013 and hasn’t forgotten how to do it. The Hilltoppers have won nine of the last 10 meetings.
D-B leads the all-time series, 63-32-5.
ANOTHER PART OF HISTORY
These teams will meet again Friday night at Tipton Stadium. At stake will be the Region 1-6A championship.
The Indians (8-1 overall) will enter with a league mark of 4-0. Science Hill is 5-4 overall and also 4-0 in the region.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o’clock.