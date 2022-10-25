Football Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett’s Jake Carson (16) looks for running room during last year's game against Science Hill on a rainy night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

 Todd Brase

It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born.

Before you dismiss the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.

clip_111976794.jpg

A clip of the 1921 edition of the Kingsport Times. (newspapers.com)

