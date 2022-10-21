Musket Bowl.
Need anything else be said in Washington County this week?
“The intensity around the game is unmatched,” David Crockett football coach Hayden Chandley said. “Unlike any other game all year, everyone is on their toes the entire time. There is always a big crowd, which just adds to the atmosphere. Our two schools are blessed to be part of such a great rivalry.”
The Pioneers will play host to rival — and undefeated — Daniel Boone in a Region 1-5A contest in Jonesborough. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday.
Boone has won 37 of the 51 meetings between these schools, which both opened in 1971, including last year’s 28-14 decision.
Crockett is 4-4 on the season while Boone is 8-0.
BOONE’S VIEWPOINT
Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins said Crockett will bring offensive talent to the field.
“Lamarkus Dunn, Jaevon Emile and Garrett Clark are playmakers,” Jenkins said. “They have a big physical offensive line led by center Isaiah Tisor, and a veteran quarterback in Jake Fox.”
Emile is coming off a 196-yard rushing effort against West Ridge while Fox has thrown for 901 yards on the season. Dunn has 426 yards receiving.
When Boone has the ball, Jenkins said his team will have to deal with linebackers Jacob Whaley and Gabe Ferrell, who are two of the area’s top tacklers.
“You have to get a hat on them,” Jenkins said. “Crockett is big up front and the back end moves around and runs really well.”
Jenkins said there are multiple keys to victory for his team.
“We have to line up, tackle, and limit big plays,” he said. “We have to take care of the ball, limit penalties and negative plays, and win the kicking game.”
WHAT CROCKETT SEES
Chandley said his team has to be prepared for a lot of things.
“They are more balanced than they’ve been in years past,” Chandley said. “They do a good job of getting (quarterback Luke) Jenkins on the edge and getting the ball out of his hand quick. He has a quick release.
“(Aiden) Riner runs really hard. He’s a big physical back that you have to gang tackle. They have more speed on the outside than they’ve had. We can’t give up chunk plays.”
When Crockett has the ball, Chandley’s team faces a big challenge. Boone has not allowed more than 14 points in any game and has scored more than 21 in all games but one.
“They obviously hang their hat on defense,” Chandley said. “They’re good at all levels, but especially good at linebacker. Their defensive line attracts so many that it allows their backers to flow free and they don’t miss tackles. Their back end doesn’t give up big plays.
“If you’ve watched them all year, they’re not giving up 30-to-40-yard plays. Everything is earned.”
And Crockett can’t let Boone take control with its defense.
“In almost every game this year, they’ve scored points on defense or special teams, or they’ve set their offense up with only 20 or 30 yards to go to score,” Chandley said. “We can’t do that and be successful. Sometimes, especially in the Musket Bowl, a successful punt isn’t a bad thing.”
Jenkins has thrown for 789 yards while Riner has rushed for 737 with 13 touchdowns.
Kicker Ben Shrewsbury is 31 for 31 on extra points and has made eight field goals.
Henry Hamlin is the team’s leading tackler with 85. Luke Scott has five sacks.