ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School.
The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
At the end of the evening though, she said it was all about the girls with Three Rivers Conference player of the year Madison Blair leading the way with 14 kills and 12 digs, and Marley Johns with another nine kills and five blocks.
“When Marley gets going, she is super hard to stop,” Johnson said. “But, it’s really about our back row, getting the pass to Bree and she will just put it on the tee for her. Marley will look over at the bench, but we’re like, ‘Go wherever you want to with the ball. You’re pushing their hands back.’ I’m hoping we can carry this into next week.”
Sullivan East, which played a brutal schedule throughout the week will face District 2-AA champion Greeneville, in next week’s Region 1-AA tournament. Tennessee High will take on Grainger.
The Lady Vikings were down 6-1 in the opening set before rallying to tie at 7-7. Down 15-13 later, they reeled off seven straight points on their way to the set victory.
East rallied from an early 15-7 deficit to push Tennessee High to the limit in the second set. The Lady Vikings appeared on the verge of putting it away late, ahead 24-22 before the Lady Patriots clawed back again. The Lady Vikings finally won 27-25 on a well-placed serve.
Seven straight points midway through the final set proved to be too much to overcome, but East coach Tracy Graybeal was proud of her team’s fight.
“We played three games Monday night, eight games Tuesday night, four games last night,” Graybeal said. “We haven’t been home before 10 o’clock all week. Part of it was our doing. We played with them tonight. Our season isn’t over and I’m thankful for that.”
Hannah Hodge had nine kills and 15 digs, while Jenna Hare totaled eight kills and 10 blocks. Kylie Hurley was the defensive leader with 22 digs, and Carly Bradford finished with 12. Kyndi Hodge dished out 22 assists.
TOURNAMENT MVP
Tennessee High’s Sophie Meade earned tournament MVP as her efforts included eight kills and nine digs in the championship match. She talked about coming back from the slow start to win the first set.
“We knew that was a really big game and needed to pull out a win,” Meade said. “We knew we had leaders on the court who can turn the game around and we’ve come behind before. Honestly, it was great to pull it out and go on and sweep them.”
Another factor was the play of freshman Bree Adams, who totaled 35 assists, and libero Syndee Pendland with 11 digs. It was extra sweet for the Lady Vikings after East had beaten them last year in both the district and region championships. Johns commented, “It was kind of like a payback thing.”
She and Blair certainly took over in the final set with their powerful play at the net.
“It was very competitive and we knew it was going to be a hard fought match,” Blair said. “The revenge factor played a lot into tonight. We lost twice last year so we held on to that. I’m proud of us that we used that as fuel. We came out and killed it, and got the victory.”