ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School.

The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.

