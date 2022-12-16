BRISTOL — Speed runs in the Brown family, whether it’s on the track or on the court.
Point guard Colin Brown, the son of motocross legend Mike Brown, often sped by defenders to get to the basket for a game-high 23 points in Tennessee High’s 68-52 victory over West Ridge on Friday night at Viking Hall.
Once Brown and his Tennessee High teammates went on a 13-2 run in the first quarter, there was little chance for the Wolves to catch up. The Vikings (10-0) raced to a 34-22 lead at halftime. West Ridge (7-3) closed within nine points at the end of three, but the Vikings answered with the first eight points of the fourth quarter.
Brown was also effective with a trio of shots from 3-point range and hit eight free throws to clinch the game in the closing minutes.
“The scoring is nice, but it’s really about the defense,” Brown said. “It’s pretty fun knocking down those shots as I was coming off a pretty bad game against Virginia High. But, we’re a team that relies on our defense, coming up with the deflections and steals.”
Certainly, Brown wasn’t alone. Creed Musick brought the crowd to its feet with the game’s first points, an emphatic breakaway dunk. Brandon Dufore scored 16 points to match West Ridge center Dawson Arnold on the inside and Musick ended with 13 points.
“Our guys are so good at sharing the ball. They don’t care who scores. They just want to win,” Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans said. “There are no egos on this team and they all play hard. That’s fun to coach. We knew once we got the lead to double figures we were in pretty good shape.
“We just have guys that aren’t going to stop attacking. They’re not looking to let people hang around and stay in attack mode all game long.”
The Vikings’ aggressive play made it hard for West Ridge to counter.
Arnold, a 6-foot-7 center and the grandson of ETSU Hall of Famer Skeeter Swift, led the Wolves with 14 points. Trey Frazier was next with nine points, and three others finished with seven. West Ridge sorely missed point guard Avery Horne in the second half as he was out with an illness.
“They got some key rebounds, second opportunities that killed us the whole game,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “We kept fighting and cut it to eight or nine a couple of times. They got some steals and turnovers. Once they get to the last five minutes, they can spread you out. They’re a really good basketball team with a lot of weapons.”
GIRLS West Ridge 48, Tennessee High 24
The Lady Wolves (7-6) locked down on the defensive end as they held the Lady Vikings (4-5) to two points in the first quarter and one point in the third.
Alexis Hood doubled up for West Ridge with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Lilly Bates and Rachel Niebruegge each scored eight points.
“We did a good job with our defense,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “I was a little disappointed in the offense at first, but it got better. We talk about when shots aren’t falling, the defense can still win you games.
“We can be a tough matchup with our size and then Rachel is a defensive specialist. She may not always be the leading scorer on the stat line, but rebounds, steals, deflections, she does it all.”
Despite the offensive struggles, Tennessee High was able to keep it close in the first half, down 26-15 at the break.
Kendall Cross finished as leading scorer for the Lady Vikings with nine points and Anna Kate Kinch ended with eight.