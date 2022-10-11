BRISTOL — Tennessee High scored in the first four minutes of the match, and as it turns out that was all the Lady Vikings needed.
In the District 1-AA girls soccer semifinals, Tennessee High posted a 4-0 victory over Elizabethton at the Stone Castle on Tuesday night.
Riley Miller was front and center of the attack, scoring three of her team’s four goals.
“I think we were ready to come out with fire because last year they ended our season,” Miller said. “So we were ready to play them.”
In the other 1-AA semifinal, Greeneville stopped Sullivan East by a score of 8-1. And in District 1-A, University High pounded West Greene, 14-0.
Tennessee High's win earned it a spot in Thursday’s championship game against Greeneville, and also secured a berth in next week’s regional action. The Vikings improved to 14-1-1 on the season and will travel to take on Greeneville.
Tennessee High’s Abby Littleton scored the first goal, hitting the net after an assist from Miller with 36:15 still left on the first-half clock. Vikings’ head coach Kevin Mooney said the quick score helped.
“The girls had a little pressure going into the game because they beat us last year in this exact same game,” Mooney said. “I think there was a little tension, but getting the goal relaxed us a little bit.”
Miller scored at the 16:13 mark, and the Lady Vikings carried a 2-0 edge into halftime. She added her other scores in the second half.
“We all pretty well as a team,” Miller said. “Abby played some good balls to me, and had a goal. I think we all played well together and the defense did a good job.”
Ary Patterson and Reese Marshall also had assists for the Lady Vikings.
It was a tough season-ending loss for the Lady Cyclones (7-9-2).
“We came out and played hard,” Lady Cyclones’ head coach Lauren Meier said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net, and we didn’t get too many opportunities.”
Greeneville 8, Sullivan East 1
Jayme Crawford scored in the 69th minute as the Lady Patriots’ avoided the shutout.
Greeneville (9-9) got four goals from Anne Marie Koneiczny.
District 1-A
University High 14, West Greene 0
The Lady Buccaneers made short work of the game, scoring early and often.
Dalen Kittrel found the net six times while Carmen Ellis added four scores. Clara Lipscomb totaled two goals. Avery Hurley and Ella Barnett also scored.
University High advanced to play Chuckey-Doak in Thursday’s championship match in Afton.