GREENEVILLE — Dominating at the nets and with libero Sydnee Pendland having their backs, Tennessee High’s Lady Vikings had the killer instinct they needed to win the Region 1-AA volleyball championship at Greeneville High School.
Tournament MVP Pendland had 27 digs to go along with an all-around effort by Madison Blair, who totaled 17 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 win (25-18, 22-24, 25-14, 25-16) over the home-standing Lady Devils on Tuesday night.
Both finalists advanced to Thursday’s sectional round. Tennessee High will host Gibbs, while Greeneville will travel to Anderson County.
Lady Vikings coach Mary Johnson believed a raucous atmosphere with both student sections and parents making noise helped fire her team up.
“There was no quit in them. Our girls were tired, but this is the environment our girls thrive in,” Johnson said. “It’s the same type atmosphere we have at home. I’m happy for our school, happy for Bristol.”
Blair was a whirlwind at times, putting down a kill to end the third set and dominating in the fourth set. She was one of three Lady Vikings with double-digit kills. Sophie Meade and Marley Johns added 11 apiece with Meade also collecting 21 digs.
Bree Adams accounted for 44 assists and Lily Ware had 10 digs.
“I think our defense tonight was awesome,” Blair said. “Hitting, once we got in a groove, it was really good. It’s huge to get to play one more match at home.”
SEMIFINALS
Greeneville 3, Sullivan East 0
The homestanding Lady Devils got stronger as the match progressed in a 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 win over the Lady Patriots.
Bella Devoti led a strong Greeneville attack with 19 kills and seven digs. Chloe Marsh was next up with nine kills.
Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal felt the Lady Devils were able to get the Lady Patriots away from their game.
“They kept the ball on us the whole time,” Graybeal said. “They hit the ball on us, rolled the ball on us and we didn’t pick it up. We have our system we live and die by. When we are out of our system it’s chaos, and we were chaos tonight.
“The first set was back and forth, but we did not execute our system tonight. I believe in the system we’ve run 24 years since I’ve coached volleyball, but regardless of that score I have a great group of kids.”
Jenna Hare was Sullivan East’s leader with 10 kills while Hannah Hodge contributed seven kills and 14 digs. Kylie Hurley posted quite the defensive effort, credited with 28 digs. Kyndl Hodge finished with 22 assists and 17 digs.
“Anybody who watched that game could tell me they were breaking their backs. Maybe, they tried too hard,” Graybeal said. “When you try so hard, you get super tight and you can’t play this game super tight.
“I had four fantastic seniors. Jenna and Hannah have been with me since they were freshmen. Overall, we’re young and have had our ups and downs, but they’ve given me some great memories, some great hustle.”
Tennessee High 3, Grainger 0
After a tight first set, the Lady Vikings pulled away to win 25-23, 25-21, 25-8.
Johns paced Tennessee High offensively with 16 kills and libero Sydnee Pendland led the defense with 10 digs. Bree Adams dished out 35 assists and eight digs. Kira Adams contributed eight kills and Blair picked up 10 digs.