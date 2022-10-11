GREENEVILLE — Dominating at the nets and with libero Sydnee Pendland having their backs, Tennessee High’s Lady Vikings had the killer instinct they needed to win the Region 1-AA volleyball championship at Greeneville High School.

Tournament MVP Pendland had 27 digs to go along with an all-around effort by Madison Blair, who totaled 17 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 win (25-18, 22-24, 25-14, 25-16) over the home-standing Lady Devils on Tuesday night.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

