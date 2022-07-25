The high school sports season got off to an early start Monday morning with the Tee Off Classic hosted by Happy Valley at Johnson City Country Club. 

Golfers from area schools including: David Crockett, Sullivan East, Science Hill, Tennessee High, Providence Academy, Unicoi County, Claiborne and host Happy Valley participated. 

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video