For as hard as Science Hill played in Tuesday’s Big 5 boys basketball game against West Ridge, one might have thought the Hilltoppers would win the game.
It was not meant to be.
West Ridge’s Sawyer Tate stole an inbound pass with three seconds left, raced to the other end of the floor and made a layup as time expired to give the Wolves a 52-50 victory over the Hilltoppers. The game-winner was Tate’s only two points of the game.
It was the first victory over the Johnson City crew for West Ridge in program history.
“I knew there was enough time to get down the court and go lay it in,” Tate said. “This means a lot to get a win over Science Hill.”
It was also John Dyer’s first win at Science Hill since 2001 and first in the gymnasium that opened for the 2012-13 season.
“Sawyer is an outstanding defensive play and he keeps getting better,” Dyer said. “What he just did was big time. I’m very proud of our team, even when we didn’t play well down the stretch. Anytime you come to Science Hill and win a game, it’s huge.”
The Wolves (12-8, 2-2) were led by Wade Witcher’s 14 points while Houston Sherfey netted 12 and Dawson Arnold had 10.
Sherfey’s huge made 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left tied the game at 50. Science Hill inbounded the ball and called its final timeout with three seconds left to get another inbounds chance at midcourt.
“Houston has made himself a basketball player and he can shoot it,” Dyer said. “He plays his heart out all the time.”
The Hilltoppers (3-17, 0-3) lost their fifth game in a row by less than five points and have yet to win in the league under new coach Jon Higgins. Science Hill is in danger of having its first winless league slate since the 1949-50 season.
Jaysahn Swartz hit a big 3-pointer with 1:20 left to play to give the ’Toppers a 48-45 lead. After a West Ridge bucket, Noah Ratliff got free on a long outlet pass and scored to give Science Hill a three-point lead with under 45 seconds left.
“We have to continue to fight because the law of averages says that things will eventually start bouncing our way,” Higgins said. “If we continue to put ourselves in the positions that we are, we’re going to win one.”
Science Hill was led by Brady Lawson’s 15 points while Noah Ratliff pitched in 10.
Science Hill was 20 of 43 from the field with 16 turnovers. The Wolves were 17 of 37 and also had 16 turnovers.
Over the last nine minutes, Science Hill outscored West Ridge 22-12 after being down 40-28 with one minute to go in the third quarter.
“For the kids, I’m proud them because they show up every day and work hard,” Higgins said. “It shows in the games and that’s always the first step. We’re trying to be those guys that get after you every night. The next step is to make more shots and get more comfortable in the offense.’
Girls
Scie
nce Hill 47, West Ridge 38
With Aniya Pace playing extended minutes, the Lady Hilltoppers broke through for their first league win of the season.
“We started 0-2 last year and we were heartbroken when we lost to Crockett,” Science Hill coach Scott Whaley said. “They played so hard tonight and we’re not going to roll over.”
Pace scored just seven points, but Science Hill played much better than it had in recent weeks and snapped a six-game losing streak. It was also Science Hill’s first win in 2023.
“It’s huge to get Aniya back because you can’t replace those kinds of kids,” Whaley said. “You could tell in practice this week that the energy was better.”
Lexi Green and Kathryne Patton each finished 12 to lead Science Hill.
Rachel Niebruegge had 14 to lead West Ridge (10-11, 2-2), which shot 14 of 42 with seven second-half turnovers.
Science Hill (8-13, 1-2) was 15 of 48 from the field but was clutch at the charity stripe, going 10 of 13.