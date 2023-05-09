TSSAA logo.jpg

Sullivan East has been reinstated to the TSSAA baseball playoffs after appeals by Elizabethton and Unicoi County were amended Tuesday afternoon.

During a special called meeting of the TSSAA Board of Control, both schools dropped their appeal of restrictive probation, ending each team’s 2023 season. East coach Mike Breuninger said he was told Monday his team would be reinstated to the postseason if Unicoi and Elizabethton’s appeals were not resolved in a way that put those teams back into the playoffs.

