GRAY — When the defense is playing well, the offense is able to return the favor most of the time.
Science Hill’s defense showed out on Thursday night in an emphatic sweep of West Ridge 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 for a third straight District 1-AAA volleyball title at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Lady Hilltoppers (31-8) rolled in the first two sets, but had to overcome a bad start in the third in order to clinch the championship, fittingly ended with an Autumn Holmes kill.
“The defense really played well,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “After Tuesday of being up and down on defense, they just decided to play together and play every point.
“We really worked hard to try to improve the block and protect our hitters. Our block was great tonight.”
Behind tournament MVP Holmes’ double-double of 23 kills and 13 digs, Science Hill dug out of a five-point hole to start of the third.
The defense in the third was ultimately what ruled the comeback as senior libero Molly Williams, Meaghan Kanady, Ella Neal, Marin Ross and others were flying all around the court.
“Most people didn’t think we were going to be as good as last year, but I think we came out and proved a lot of people wrong,” Holmes said. “This is the best we’ve been defensively the whole season so far. We focus a lot on it at practice and then we watch film after school. Some girls even stay behind with me and we all work on it.
“All the little things came together for us tonight.”
The Lady Wolves (20-9) went back and forth with the champs in the first set — fighting off set point twice — and in the third. Ultimately, the power of the Johnson City six was too much to overcome once the momentum had shifted.
“(Science Hill) was playing extremely good defense and it really didn’t matter where the ball went,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “They had a lot of big time hustle plays. When they’re getting those and nothing seems to fall for us, that was what energized them.”
Neal finished with 19 assists for Science Hill while Kanady tallied 13. On defense, Williams picked up 23 digs while Kanady reached 16 and Ross notched 10.
West Ridge was led by Rylee Haynie’s 10 kills while McKensi Smith chipped in eight.
Faith Wilson pitched in 30 assists while Kari Wilson picked up 14 digs.
As a team, West Ridge had a tough night with nine serving errors and a .096 hitting percentage.
“That’s the stuff we talked about when we say we try to limit our errors,” Kemp said. “We didn’t do a very good job of that tonight, but we found a way to keep it close tonight and keep ourselves in it.”