RICE

University High head coach Herman Rice (far right) watches the Buccaneers' pregame warmups against Greenback with assistant coaches Zach Rice, his son, and Marty Story.

 By J.D. VAUGHN jvaughn@sixriversmedia.com

Zach Rice finally gets to experience the TSSAA state tournament with his dad.

Under fourth-year head coach Herman Rice, University High qualified for the Class 1A championships with Monday’s win over Greenback — the Buccaneers’ seventh trip to the big dance. It also marked son Zach’s first trip as a member of the UH coaching staff.

