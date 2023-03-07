Zach Rice finally gets to experience the TSSAA state tournament with his dad.
Under fourth-year head coach Herman Rice, University High qualified for the Class 1A championships with Monday’s win over Greenback — the Buccaneers’ seventh trip to the big dance. It also marked son Zach’s first trip as a member of the UH coaching staff.
Herman did get to watch Zach and his Buccaneer teammates make it to Murfreesboro in 2019 — Zach’s junior year — under then-coach Justin Penley.
The following offseason, Penley stepped down after a 12-year run, and Herman Rice stepped into the role for Zach’s senior campaign.
University beat Hampton 62-60 at the buzzer for the District 1 championship that year, before falling to the Bulldogs in the Region 1 title game. A 78-68 loss at Oneida in the sectional round ended Zach’s senior year at UH one win shy of state.
But the irony is, even if UH had defeated Oneida, the Bucs wouldn’t have gotten to play in the state tournament. Just a few days later, the TSSAA canceled the remainder of the girls state tournament — and the entirety of the boys’ championships — when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
BUC FOR LIFE
Zach didn’t stay away from UH long. He now serves as an assistant coach for both the boys basketball and baseball teams.
“That’s one of the reasons that I came back was I wanted to coach with (Zach), so that he and I could have that experience together and enjoy it together, run practice together, just more quality time,” Herman said. “It meant a lot to me to have this time with him.”
Don’t be surprised to see Zach work his way into a head coaching role someday. Set to graduate from ETSU soon, he’s already coached the Bucs’ junior varsity squad this season.
“He’s probably smarter than I am,” Herman said. “I’ve told him to push the kids beyond the limits they think they can handle, and you have to love them. They need to experience that, but you also have get on them. So find that line, and he has.”
Preparation shouldn’t be a problem for Zach. After losing his senior baseball season to COVID after just one game, the young Rice adjusted quickly to social distancing and health protocols upon becoming a coach at UH. He recalled one instance in which an administrator stopped a game midway through the third quarter due to a positive COVID test.
“One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen,” Zach recalled. “We’re going back to normal slowly, but we’re getting there.”
EXPERIENCE OF A LIFETIME
Zach is no stranger to the big stage. He also helped the Buccaneers’ baseball team reach the TSSAA Spring Fling his sophomore and junior seasons. A center during basketball season, Rice served as University High’s designated hitter during baseball season — describing it as the “best position in baseball.”
The Buccaneers’ first hurdle in the Class 1A state tournament looks familiar to Zach too. McKenzie defeated UH 68-49 in the 2019 Class A quarterfinal round.
But he admittedly doesn’t remember much about the game.
“The thing I remember the most is just spending time with my teammates, getting to practice on Tennessee Tech’s floor,” Zach said. “That was the most important thing for us.”
About the only thing he dreads at this point is the road trip with his dad.
“Hopefully I won’t have to ride down with him. He’s a talker,” Zach joked. “But it’s going to be awesome getting to spend it with him.”
University and McKenzie tip at 7 p.m. Eastern on March 15 at the Murphy Center.