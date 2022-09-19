BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to wins in Monday’s District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course.

The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 to win the boys team title. They won by an even larger margin, 163-203, in the girls’ competition.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

