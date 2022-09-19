BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to wins in Monday’s District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course.
The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 to win the boys team title. They won by an even larger margin, 163-203, in the girls’ competition.
“That was the goal from the beginning of the season to win districts and they did what they had to,” South Greene coach Jeff Hartman said. “The boys came together and did their job. I told them they didn’t have to play great, just do your job. The girls are something special. My No. 4 girl didn’t get to come, but she would be No. 1 anywhere else.”
For the boys, Daniel Worley led the way with a 1-under 70 on the par-71 course. He finished two strokes behind North Greene’s Aidan Collier for the individual title. South Greene’s other scores included a 78 by Kolben Gregg 78, an 80 by Benjamin Conner and an 96 by Alec Jones.
Johnson County edged University High by two strokes for second place.
Dakota Holt had a pair of long chip-ins, including one from the rough, which proved to be the difference. Graham Reece matched his score of 81, while Peyton Pavusek with a 94 and Cameron Crowder with a 96 added to the Longhorns’ total. Since the former Red Tail course is now closed, it has taken a commitment from the Johnson County players to work on their games.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve really played well,” Johnson County coach Eric Crabtree said. “We don’t have our own home course to practice so we’ve had to go to Bristol, Damascus and the one in Emory. Our boys have put the time in and it shows. They haven’t flinched and I couldn’t be prouder.”
University High qualified for region with a 354 overall score. Garrett Gentry paced the Bucs with an 80. They also had an 84 by Jaxson Williams, a 94 by Samuel Henley and a 96 by Bryson Owens. Carter Wynne posted a 99 that didn’t count toward the team score.
Collier had four birdies and just one bogey for his fourth straight individual medalist. His iron play was the strongest part of his game with his recovery shots and chips leading to the 3-under 68 score.
Four others qualified for next Tuesday’s Region 1-A tournament at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockford. They were: Tilynn Willett from West Greene, Mason Wilson from Unaka, Jordan Pruitt and Tyler Morrison from Chuckey-Doak.
GIRLS COMPETITION
South Greene finished even further ahead of the pack on the girls’ side. Individual medalist Maylei Hildenbrand’s 78 proved seven strokes better than the score of Lady Rebels teammate Lindsey Howlett.
The Lady Rebels easily repeated as champions as Madison Hensley finished with a 94, which didn’t count on the team total — but was the fourth lowest score overall.
Chuckey-Doak got an 89 from Layla Fox and a 114 from Kyleigh Crawford for second place. University High finished third with a team score of 213. Quinn Scheller had a 102 and Chloe Ganger posted a 113 as both the boys and girls teams qualified for the region tournament.
“Obviously, I’m proud of our kids for grinding through today,” UH coach Justin Penley said. “I’m appreciative for Tri-Cities letting us come up here for the district tournament and it was a good day of golf. When you start the beginning of the season, your goal is to make the state tournament. You can’t do that if you don’t qualify for the region.
“We still have that goal in front of us. It’s going to be a difficult challenge, but we will go to Egwani Farms and get a round or two of practice. Hopefully, our kids will put themselves in a place where they’re in contention.”
Five individuals punched their tickets to the region tournament, led by Hampton’s Macy Henry and teammate Rylie McClain. Unicoi County’s Marlee Cornett, Happy Valley’s Cayden Anderson and Unaka’s Laikyn Stevens also qualified as individuals.
It was the second year in a row the Hampton girls and HV's Anderson qualified as individuals.