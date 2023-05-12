JOHNSON CITY — Ty Koch broke the tie and broke Sevier County through to the Region 1-4A baseball championship game.

The District 2-4A champion Smoky Bears pushed four runs across in the sixth inning to defeat Daniel Boone 7-3 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark Friday night.

