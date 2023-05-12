Ryan Smith was on target, and Science Hill is on to play for another region title.
After four tight innings, the Hilltoppers distanced themselves from Jefferson County in the fifth inning Friday night, defeating the Patriots 6-0 to open the Region 1-4A tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Hilltoppers (30-4) can earn their third consecutive region title if they win Saturday’s opening game, while the loser of that game plays for elimination and a region runner-up finish at 5 p.m. As in years past, the region champion and runner-up advance to the 4A sectional.
Smith said he committed to Walters State, and his Friday stat line surely impressed the Senators’ coaching staff. He struck out nine and walked just two in the complete-game effort, allowing just three hits.
“Everything was really working today,” Smith said. “Coach (Ryan) Edwards had an amazing game plan going in. I just did what he said, and it worked out amazing.”
Smith used his slider a lot early before a light rain arrived later in the contest. But it didn’t seem to bother Smith, other than him having to ask for new baseballs more often.
“I had to adjust, but the rain didn’t do much,” Smith said. “I just had to keep doing what I was doing before.”
ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
The Hilltoppers stranded four runners over the first two innings, but Nate Conner got into scoring position with his one-out double in the third. Major Osbolt’s line-drive single to center brought him home.
Science Hill got back-to-back hits from Jackson Berry and Conner to start the fifth, Berry stealing home for a 2-0 lead. Smith’s ensuing triple and a base hit from Jake Bedard scored two more. Landon Smelser then followed an RBI single by Jet Swartz with a two-out double to plate the final run.
“We’re good enough to strike at any time,” Smith said. “We were cold for a little bit at the start. We just had to look for our pitches, but we got it going.”
Berry, who doubled in the first, and Conner both went 2-for-4. Caden Torraca’s single rounded out Science Hill’s 10-hit effort.
PATRIOTS HANG TOUGH
Isaac Lawson threw four innings for Jefferson County (17-14), which will play for survival at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A win would move the Patriots into the 5 p.m. elimination contest with a sectional berth on the line. Lawson walked two and tossed three scoreless frames before southpaw Brody Carr and Cole Woolard threw in relief.
“We’d seen (Carr) earlier this year and he shut us down for two innings, especially our left handed hitters,” Edwards said. “We ran his pitch count up to where they had to take him out, so that was a huge advantage.”
UP NEXT
Science Hill plays the Daniel Boone-Sevier County winner for the Region 1-4A championship at noon Saturday. Boone and Sevier County were still playing at press time Friday.