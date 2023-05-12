Ryan Smith was on target, and Science Hill is on to play for another region title.

After four tight innings, the Hilltoppers distanced themselves from Jefferson County in the fifth inning Friday night, defeating the Patriots 6-0 to open the Region 1-4A tournament at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you