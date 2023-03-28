Science Hill’s Ryan Smith reopened his recruitment last week. He might not be on the market for long after Tuesday night.

Going against David Crockett’s star right-handed pitcher Gage Peterson, Smith faced a 1-2 count with two outs in the first inning. Smith and fourth-ranked Science Hill never looked back after his ensuing two-run homer to left, and the Hilltoppers stayed unbeaten with a 10-2 win at David Crockett.

