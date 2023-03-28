Science Hill’s Ryan Smith reopened his recruitment last week. He might not be on the market for long after Tuesday night.
Going against David Crockett’s star right-handed pitcher Gage Peterson, Smith faced a 1-2 count with two outs in the first inning. Smith and fourth-ranked Science Hill never looked back after his ensuing two-run homer to left, and the Hilltoppers stayed unbeaten with a 10-2 win at David Crockett.
“I’ve known Gage forever,” Smith said. “We knew he’s a good pitcher. He got ahead on me. I just had to choke up, put something in play.”
Smith did that and much more. He went six innings on the mound and struck out 13, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
After giving up one run in the first inning, Smith and the Hilltoppers (10-0, 5-0 District 1-4A) held the home team scoreless until the seventh inning.
Having previously committed to Maryville College before reopening his recruitment, Smith admitted he has a new favorite pitch — the slider.
“I switched to it about three weeks ago,” Smith said. “I think I threw three or four light bullpens in a week just trying to get it down, get it where it needed to be before I throw it in games.”
And his line-drive RBI single in the seventh inning built Science Hill’s lead to 8-1, capping his 2-for-5 effort at the plate. Austin Denham relieved Smith in the seventh and retired three of Crockett’s last four batters.
DANDY DOZEN
Science Hill held a 12-5 advantage in hits while committing one error to Crockett’s two.
Major Osbolt doubled twice and batted in four runs to finish 3-for-4. Caden Torraca went 3-for-3 and Landon Smelser 2-for-4, while Jackson Berry and Nate Stoots had one hit apiece.
Smelser and Osbolt both drove in runs, before Stoots’ RBI single made it 7-1 after four innings. Osbolt doubled home two more runs in the seventh for a 10-1 advantage.
“The key was to just be patient,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “You can’t just go hacking away at guys that throw with that kind of stuff. You have to hit pitches you can handle. Thought we had a really good approach.”
A POWERFUL PIONEER
Peterson, a Walters State commit, topped out at 91 mph with his fastball Tuesday night. He struck out five over three innings of work for the Pioneers (1-7, 0-4), before Nate Walters threw the next three frames with four strikeouts and no earned runs.
Ayden Mullikin went 2-for-3 and singled home Walters in the first to keep Crockett within 2-1. Marcus Greenway drove in Connor Rary for the Pioneers’ other score in the seventh.
UP NEXT
Science Hill hosts Abingdon, Virginia, in the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic at 6 p.m. Thursday.
David Crockett plays back-to-back games Friday against Bryan Station and Belfry, Kentucky, at Campbell County. First pitch is at 5 p.m.