KINGSPORT — Two-out hitting hadn’t worked in Science Hill’s favor for six innings. Major Osbolt remedied that.
Facing a 2-1 count with two down in the seventh, Osbolt ripped a ground-ball single up the middle to score two runs and force extra innings. Ryan Smith, who’d thrown seven innings and recovered from a slow start, then scored Nate Conner with his base hit to left in the ninth.
Smith’s heroics moved Science Hill into Saturday’s District 1-4A championship game and the Region 1-4A tournament, as the Hilltoppers rallied past Daniel Boone with a 6-5 walk-off win at J. Fred Johnson Stadium Thursday night.
“When we’re hitting, there’s no one better than us,” Smith said. “We can come back anytime, down whatever. It was just good work by everyone.”
In fact, Science Hill (28-4) began the bottom of the ninth with three straight hits by Landon Smelser, Jackson Berry and Conner. After Berry’s double, Conner drove home two runs with his single to right, tying the game 5-5.
Smelser, Berry, Conner and Smith all hit 2-for-4. Jet Swartz added a double, with Caden Torraca and Osbolt getting singles to round out science Hill’s 11 hits.
OVERCOMER
Daniel Boone’s early 2-0 lead could have been higher had Smith not ended the frame with three consecutive strikeouts. Smith fanned nine batters and walked three in his seven-inning no decision.
Smelser struck out one and got the win after throwing the final two innings.
“This whole year we’ve had to overcome a bunch of stuff,” Smith said. “Hitting wise, there was never a time in my mind where I thought it was over.”
BOONE STARTS HOT
The Trailblazers (14-11) got three straight hits to lead off the second inning, starting with Griffen Jones. Ethan Roller scored him with a triple to center, before crossing home himself on Slader Tinker’s ground-ball single.
Tim McGonigle scored on a passed ball in the third to make it 3-0. And when Science Hill loaded the bases in the home half, Boone limited the Hilltoppers to just one run as Swartz plated on Nate Conner’s sacrifice fly.
Jackson Utsman’s sacrifice fly scored Ben Stevens to break the 3-3 tie. Brogan Jones then lined a double to left before scoring on McGonigle’s single up the middle for a 5-3 lead.
McGonigle had two hits to lead Boone, which got six innings and four strikeouts from starter Brayden Norton.
UP NEXT
Daniel Boone plays the Dobyns-Bennett/West Ridge winner for survival at 6 p.m. Friday, the winner advancing to the District 1-4A championship game and the Region 1-4A tournament.
Science Hill has clinched its spot in Saturday’s district title game, with first pitch set for noon.