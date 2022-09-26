Oftentimes high school football is unpredictable.
That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many preseason questions have yet to be answered. Here are six boxes we haven’t been able to check for the 2022 season.
1. Region 1-6A is still a three-team race.
Neither Dobyns-Bennett, Jefferson County or Science Hill has established itself as the clear-cut leader in the league. Matchups between these very different teams will determine who rides the No. 1 spot into the playoffs.
2. Can Science Hill win the region without throwing the ball much?
The Hilltoppers are averaging nine pass attempts per game, but a rugged ground game has kept them firmly in the title mix.
3. Don’t count Tennessee High out of the Region 1-5A conversation.
After thump-style losses in two of its first three games and only eight total wins in 2020 and 2021 combined, it seemed like the Vikings weren’t in the picture. But back-to-back impressive showings have changed the narrative.
4. Is this Anderson County’s year?
After playing shadow mates with Greeneville and Elizabethton for the better part of five years, it seemed like the Mavericks were poised to get their chance to capture a state title. But Friday’s close call against the Cyclones reintroduced questions from years gone by.
5. How good are the Greene County schools?
At a combined 9-2, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have done their level best to keep themselves in the spotlight with Unicoi County.
And although South Greene is 2-4, who wants to write off the Rebels in a home game against Hampton on Friday?
6. Is Cloudland still in the mix for a postseason run?
Certainly the Highlanders are the best team in Region 1-1A. And while Coalfield looks like a major obstacle from Region 1-2A, Cloudland took the Yellow Jackets down in a thriller in last year’s quarterfinals.
INDIANS’ DOMINANCE
It’s the biggest Region 1-6A game so far this season when Dobyns-Bennett travels to take on Jefferson County on Friday.
Last year notwithstanding, the Indians have won 24 of the 28 all-time meetings between these schools — even though the Patriots won the first two and the most recent one.
Jefferson County won playoff encounters in 1983 and 1991. But from 1993-2011, it was all Indians as they won 19 in a row. Jefferson County broke through in 2015, and again beat the Indians last year — a 35-21 decision that eventually pushed D-B into the No. 4 spot in the region for a first-round playoff trip to Maryville.
GAME DATE CHANGED
Science Hill’s home football game against Morristown East has been moved to Thursday because of weather concerns.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tipton Stadium. The school announced Homecoming festivities will start at 5:15.
RATCHETING UP THE CHALLENGE
There’s no doubt Daniel Boone has been one of the area’s best teams, but the Trailblazers enter a different level of competition beginning Friday.
Boone outscored its first five opponents by a combined margin of 237-14, but those teams produced a combined record of 9-16. And all five remaining foes have given evidence they can compete with the Trailblazers.
CAK, which plays host to Boone Friday, has a deceiving mark of 2-4. The Warriors have played only private schools, and the four losses came against teams with a combined record of 19-4. Plus, CAK beat Boone 26-2 last season.
The following three games for Boone are rivalry contests that should be tough regardless of records (Science Hill, Tennessee High and David Crockett). Undefeated and No. 1-ranked Class 2A Hampton awaits on Oct. 27.
HOW WE VOTED
How the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 8. Dobyns-Bennett
Class 5A — 4. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 1. Greeneville
Class 3A — 4. Unicoi County, 7. Chuckey-Doak
Class 2A — 1. Hampton
Class 1A — None
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett at Jefferson County: A season that started on a sour note with a low-scoring loss to Sevier County has turned around for the Patriots. They’ve put up good offensive numbers in their last four games and are in the mix for the Region 1-6A title.
Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi County: Certainly the Blue Devils have built an impressive resume, but the Black Knights have stayed step for step with Unicoi. They beat Happy Valley by 42 points while Unicoi beat the Warriors by 35.
This looks like a dandy matchup with the Region 1-3A driver’s seat hanging in the balance.
Hampton at South Greene: Ranked No. 1 in the state, undefeated, and favored to win the Region 1-2A title, Hampton will lose all of those gems if they don’t care of business in Greene County.
And the Rebels’ 2-4 record is misleading because their losses have come against teams with a combined mark of 16-4.