WEEKLY HONORS

Top Ten

Greeneville earned it on the field. The Greene Devils moved past Dobyns-Bennett for the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings.

Team W-L Prv 1. Greeneville 6-0 2 2. Dobyns-Bennett 5-1 1 3. Daniel Boone 5-0 3 4. Hampton 5-0 4 5. Unicoi County 6-0 6 6. Science Hill 3-3 5 7. Elizabethton 1-4 7 8. Tennessee High 3-2 8 9. Chuckey-Doak 4-1 9 10. West Ridge 2-3 NR

Top player

Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi County

It was a shootout in Erwin and Edwards was top gun, totaling 343 yards of offense and scoring a school-record seven touchdowns.

He scored on runs of 6, 65, 53, 47, 1, 4 and 9 yards in the 56-35 victory over Sullivan East.

Defensive unit

West Ridge Wolves

Sometimes a defensive performance is truly reflected on the scoreboard, and that was the case for West Ridge.

It was a 42-6 win over Cherokee with the Wolves coming up big when it mattered most. They surrendered only six points despite the Chiefs getting fairly deep in their territory on six different occasions.

The Hogs Award

Cloudland Highlanders

It was a night full of open holes for the running backs, and the Cloud Hogs authored the superlative performance.

They cleared the way for 399 yards rushing on 46 attempts in a 40-24 win over Cosby, an average of 8.7 per carry.