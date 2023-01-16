This week is an important part of the 2022-23 basketball schedule for Northeast Tennessee.
With league races nearly at the halfway point, showdowns between teams undefeated in league play dot the schedule.
But arguably the best matchup of the week will be on the girls’ side in Jonesborough as Daniel Boone visits David Crockett with first place in the Big Five Conference potentially on the line.
These teams have combined for 30 wins this season, with identical 15-4 marks, and both are loaded with young talent. In fact, this could be one of the biggest regular season girls basketball games ever played between these longtime rivals.
Crockett will have to avoid the looking-ahead trap when the Lady Pioneers visit Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday. Depending on the outcome of that game, Crockett could enter against Boone with a razor-thin favorite margin — with home-court advantage being the tipping point.
Brylee Tullock (Crockett) and Andrea Flores (Boone) should get their points, so whichever team’s secondary scorers step up the most should swing the outcome.
Here’s a brief look at each of the league-unbeaten showdowns on the schedule this week. Records listed are in conference play.
The Lady Cyclones are big favorites, but the Lady Vikings are 4-0 in the new year and have season-highs for points in each of their last two games.
Like Elizabethton, the Lady Rebels are a strong favorite to win their league. And they scored 147 points over their last two games.
This is a tremendous girls basketball rivalry, and this year it draws state-level attention. The Lady Bulldogs have only played three single-digit games all year, but this has the makings of a 50-50 battle.
The Pioneers have been a surprise so far, winning tight road games over Science Hill at West Ridge. D-B has gotten healthy, which means Crockett’s defense must be at its best level all season to have a shot.
The Black Knights are flying high at 17-2 overall, but South Greene has won nine of its last 11 with both losses against Class 1A power Hampton. This should be a dandy.
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
