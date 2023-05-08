It’s a longstanding tradition for players of both teams to shake hands in a line after a high school athletic contest.
Is it time for this tradition to end?
The benefit is the show of good sportsmanship, to say, “Good game,” whether it’s a win or a loss. Back in the day, it’s hard to imagine anyone had a thought of using that situation to smack talk the opponent or cuss them out.
Honestly, society was different. Sure, there were plenty of problems. But the handshake line wasn’t one of them.
In today’s social-media-influenced world, ugliness often finds its way to the comment section. If there is a disagreement over any subject, it’s incredible how quickly the conversation can drop to the depths.
The quick-strike-response attitude sometimes doesn’t stay behind the keyboard for high school athletes. And it’s not just a sore-loser mentality. Often times it’s a player from the winning team that seems to think the postgame is a good place to rub it in.
Mouth running is the new black eye for high school sports.
One of the problems with the handshake line is the heat of the moment. The winners are filled with satisfaction while the losers are burning inside. For most kids, this can be compartmentalized and “good game” is all that comes out.
But here’s the bad part: it takes only one player to start a fire, so to speak. Bad blood can be created, and this can spill over to the playing fields. The consequences can be far-reaching. The whole team could be kicked out of postseason play.
No coach, that I have witnessed in 30-plus years in the business, has complete control over every player. And no coach can force gentlemanly behavior out of a kid in every situation.
The handshake line is an unnecessary part of the game. It could go the way of the dinosaur, and not everybody would miss it.
One area veteran coach has a different take on the handshake line.
“Post-COVID, that first year, nobody shook hands,” Boone head coach Scott Hagy said. “We tipped a hat from across the field and acknowledged a good game. I didn’t have a problem with it.
“But I also think there is still a place for acknowledgement, sportsmanship, and shaking hands and things like that. My reasoning is we compete against those other guys, and there are guys on other teams I really enjoy watching play. As an opposing coach, I don’t get to tell them very often unless we’re going through the handshake line. I understand a lot of things happen and people get testy, but I still think there’s a place for it.”
Like Hagy, Science Hill’s Ryan Edwards said he is still in favor of the handshake line.
“I think it’s important for us to continue to shake hands and learn to get along, win or lose, with opposing communities,” Edwards said. “We represent a school, community and jersey. We as coaches are trying to teach character and sportsmanship with our players.
“At the same time we are dealing with high school kids, and sometimes I have had to make a coaching decision that it’s not in the best interest of our school to shake hands after a game because of fear there is a tension from the game that could escalate into something bad for the 25 kids you are trying to manage.”
Edwards also said he’s fine with those teams who don’t shake hands.
“Other coaches I respect have decided not to shake our hands, and I don’t have a problem with that, either,” he said. “I know they are just trying to do what’s best in that given moment.”
DOUBLE VISION
On a similar subject, when did it become a thing to act like a double is some kind of great accomplishment? Players get to second base and do things they don’t even do when they hit a grand slam. They dance or pose or whatever. There are times it’s hard to figure out what they are doing out there.
Keep in mind these antics aren’t reserved for game-changing hits or late-game heroics. They can happen on a third-inning double in a 10-2 game.
When did hitting a double and helping your team have a chance to win cease to be enough? Do these gyrations fit within the realm of good sportsmanship? The pitcher is a few feet away. He probably feels bad about surrendering your “big hit,” but what’s the worry? Rub it in and make him feel it a little more. Right?
What if that same pitcher struck out the same batter the next time up? Would the batter be cool with it if the pitcher did some kind of silly dance on the mound while the strikeout victim walked back to the dugout? Is your double more impressive than his strikeout?
Hagy said he doesn’t like the second-base celebrations.
“I’m not a big fan of it,” he said. “I’m just not. I think it trickled down from the college game to the high school game. I know my guys have done it.”
There’s no gray area with the National Federation of High Schools. The baseball rulebook plainly states, “The NFHS disapproves of any form of taunting.”
Look at it another way. When a player hits a double and does nothing other than stand on the bag, what does it say? To me it says, “I’ve done this before, and I expect to be here again.”
The same goes for home runs.
Furthermore, the “double macarena” simply calls more attention to self. Look at me. If players were allowed to carry their cellphones in pocket while batting, would some take a selfie after a double? Is baseball not a team sport?
There’s no “I” in team, and there’s no “dance” in double.
Baseball is supposed to be old school. It’s a game of traditions. Would it be so bad to do things the way Hank Aaron did it? He hit arguably the most famous home run in baseball history: No. 715 when he passed Babe Ruth for the all-time record. Aaron ran around the bases, accepted congratulations from the opponents — and two interlopers — and gently touched the bill of his helmet as he neared home plate.
Class.
That’s what baseball was and should be now.