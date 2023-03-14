It seems inevitable the shot clock will find its way into TSSAA basketball eventually, but it’s finally looking like sooner as opposed to later.
So will it be a good thing for high schools in Tennessee?
The TSSAA Board of Control recently voted to allow the Basketball Coaches Association to use a shot clock — likely 30 seconds — during summer camps this year. It will be an experimental basis, used to gather data. School systems across the state will weigh in with their thoughts on whether they want a shot clock.
There’s at least a possibility it could be in place for the 2023-24 season.
Here’s a look at what some of the area coaches think about the future of the shot clock.
SCOTTIE WHALEY Science Hill girls
“I think it would be great for the game,” Whaley said. “It would help prepare our players for college. We have played in two tournaments where it was used, and it was great.”
Whaley said it makes the game better, and the cost situation should not be a roadblock.
“I know people have concerns about the cost, but schools and athletic teams could figure it out,” Whaley said. “Maybe the TSSAA could help out schools who had trouble paying. Football has had a play clock for years. I don’t think it would be hard to implement.”
BILL FRANCIS Dobyns-Bennett girls
Francis had a chance to experience the shot clock during a tournament in the Bahamas.
“Personally I like the shot clock,” Francis said. “I thought it provided for a better game, especially in late-game situations. I prefer it because the other team cannot dictate my defensive strategy in the fourth quarter. And I think it puts a premium on transition flow into early offense.”
He said he doesn’t expect the shot clock to have a major impact on the game in general.
“Most teams take a shot or turn it over well within 20 seconds anyway,” Francis said. “It’s used at all levels. It’s probably past time for it to be used at the high school level.”
CHRIS BROWN Daniel Boone boys
It may not have a big change on the tempo of the game.
“The game is played at a faster rate currently, so I’m not sure how much of an effect it will have during the typical ebb and flow of the game,” Brown said. “But I see it as a significant factor in late-quarter and end-of-game situations from a strategy and execution standpoint.”
Like Whaley, he likes the college implications.
“It prepares players for those fortunate to get to the next level,” Brown said. “Understanding what to do in end-of-clock scenarios is critical to a game’s outcome.”
Brown said there will be a transition.
“With players and coaches there will be a learning curve,” he said. “I like the idea of using it in summer ball where we can iron out any kinks and go from there.”
Brown said he’s not sure if the rule will make it into the books for the upcoming season.
“I would like for it to be, but I’m sure there will be some funding questions that would have to be answered for schools and associations to begin implementing it,” he said.
JOHN DYER West Ridge boys
Dyer said the rule change will be a big plus for high school basketball.
And the biggest change may come on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think it will be interesting to see how it changes defensive strategies,” Dyer said. “A less-talented team could play a soft press and try to take time off the shot clock. They could try to make a strong denial of the best scorer, or make a non-shooter take a shot as the shot clock winds down. Strategy would be very interesting.”