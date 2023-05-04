From left: Daniel Boone‘s Braydn Nickels, Elijah Gouge, Bryson Lewis, Kamryn Wingfield, Ashton Sheesley, Alex Quackenbush and Samuel Cline all signed to continue their academic and athletic careers in college on Thursday.
Daniel Boone distance runner Kamryn Wingfield (front row, center) signed to continue her career at the United States Military Academy at West Point on Thursday. She is pictured here with her coaches and family.
Daniel Boone’s Alex Quackenbush (front row, center) is pictured with his family on Thursday as he signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
From left: Daniel Boone‘s Braydn Nickels, Elijah Gouge, Bryson Lewis, Kamryn Wingfield, Ashton Sheesley, Alex Quackenbush and Samuel Cline all signed to continue their academic and athletic careers in college on Thursday.
Daniel Boone distance runner Kamryn Wingfield (front row, center) signed to continue her career at the United States Military Academy at West Point on Thursday. She is pictured here with her coaches and family.
Daniel Boone’s Alex Quackenbush (front row, center) is pictured with his family on Thursday as he signed to continue his academic and athletic career at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Daniel Boone’s track and field and cross country programs churn out college athletes at what seems like a record pace.
Thursday’s class of seven student-athletes is the latest in a long line that will go on to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
Combined, the class accounts for eight school records and numerous other conference, regional and state accolades.
In addition to their achievements on the oval, four of the seven are in the top 10% of the senior class in terms of GPA and several have ACT scores of over 30.
Two of the highlight signees were distance runners Alex Quackenbush and Kamryn Wingfield, who will be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point in the fall.
Wingfield is a six-time all-state performer in cross country and track, holds the school record in the 5-kilometer run and is also part of the Northeast Tennessee all-time best in the 4x800-meter relay that was set last Friday at Science Hill at the 43rd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics.
Her brother, Connor, is currently running for Colorado University.
“In middle school, Kamryn was convinced she was going pro in basketball,” Wingfield said. “One day, my eighth-grade English teacher looked deep into my soul and said, ‘Kamryn, you’re going to be a distance runner.’ Thank goodness I listened to her because I was terrible at basketball. If anyone was going to miss a wide-open layup, it was going to be me.”
Quackenbush, who won the 2021 Big 5 Conference and Region 1 individual cross country titles, is the latest in his family to go into the military. His father was a Marine and so was his great-grandfather.
“As (Daniel Boone coach Len) Jeffers likes to tell people, when I first got here, I could hardly run two miles,” Quackenbush said. “The first year was a little rough for me, but the team made it bearable. As I got better, I figured out that I really loved this sport. I couldn’t have done any of it without my coaches or my teammates.”
The other signings were distance runners Bryson Lewis, Elijah Gouge and Ashton Sheesley choosing to build on the strong program at Milligan under Chris Layne. Samuel Cline chose to stay close to home as well, signing on with Carson-Newman.
Bradyn Nickels — a three-sport athlete in football and basketball — chose to continue his throwing career at Virginia-Wise.