As sectional basketball approaches, it’s time for a little hard honesty about the four-classification setup.
First, teams have earned their spots. Games in the postseason are tough, no matter how it’s sliced.
But why are nine District 1 teams still in the mix for a state tournament berth? It’s a direct result of expanding the classifications from three to four.
Now, the TSSAA may think it is clever: more tournaments, more money. But the TSSAA isn’t pulling the wool over fans’ eyes. Attendance for postseason games, from the eye test, is at an all-time low. For example, defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett played Sevier County on Thursday night for the Region 1-4A boys’ title in a gym — smaller than the Indians’ normal home court —that was more empty than full. When classifications are added, meaningfulness can be affected.
Consider Dobyns-Bennett’s postseason journey thus far. The Indians lost to a sub-.500 team in the district before beating three sub-.500 teams to reach the region finals, where they defeated a team that was one game below .500 when postseason play began.
If there were three classifications this year — like it was two years ago — the Indians could have faced Tennessee High and Volunteer in postseason play, teams that were a combined 30 games over .500 and both of them defeated Dobyns-Bennett this year.
Now look at Class 3A. Unicoi County had a tough road to the sectionals because Tennessee High, Volunteer and Greeneville were in the mix. But in the sectional round the Blue Devils won’t have to face Fulton or Austin-East. Those teams are now in Region 3 because of the extra classification. Fulton is arguably the best team in Class 3A and four of Austin-East’s nine losses came against Fulton.
Instead the Blue Devils will play Carter, which lost twice to Fulton and once to Austin-East. Volunteer will travel to meet Halls, which lost twice to Carter.
Class 1A was largely unaffected by the classification change for both boys and girls teams.
In Class 4A girls, the region likely would have provided a tougher road if Seymour was still in the mix. The Lady Eagles won their region in Class 3A.
Also, the classification expansion pushed South Greene and Chuckey-Doak into Class 2A. That weakened Region 1-3A and Elizabethton won its first two games by an average of 39 points. Historically, the region semifinal game has been one of the toughest of the year for boys and girls teams in classes AAA and AA, but it was a 33-point breeze for the Lady Cyclones this year.
All those things aside, here’s a look at sectional matchups on the girls’ side for Saturday and the boys for Monday. All games are scheduled for tipoff at 7 p.m., and winners earn berths in the state tournament — which is next week for the girls and the following week for the boys.
BOYS
CLASS 4A
William Blount (30-5) at Dobyns-Bennett (22-10)
One thing about the Governors that has to catch the Indians’ eyes is their consistent ability to score the basketball.
They have scored 69 or more points in 23 of their 35 games. Caden Windle, a 6-foot-6 junior, is averaging 23 points and nine rebounds per game. Grady Robertson (6-4, Jr.) adds 15 points and eight boards a contest.
The good news for the Indians is they can score, too. But they haven’t been quite as consistent in the postseason. Still, the Indians are defending state champions until proven otherwise — and the Class 4A title chase is wide open this year.
CLASS 3A
Carter (24-10) at Unicoi County (27-8)
The Hornets bring a good mix with Dalton McNew and Nick Ellis combining for 33 points per game.
Rebounding could be an issue for smaller Carter, and Unicoi’s Lucas Slagle will likely be tough for the Hornets to handle in the paint.
The Blue Devils seek their first state berth since 1986.
Volunteer (23-11) at Knox Halls (20-12)
The Falcons could have their hands full with 6-6 sophomore Chandler Gamble, who is averaging 16.1 points and eight rebounds per game. Teammate Caleb Shaffer adds 15 points a contest.
But Volunteer’s athleticism gives it a shot at the road win, and the Falcons hope to reach the state for the first time in school history.
CLASS 1A
Greenback (15-18) at University High (21-12)
Garrett Giles, a 6-6 sophomore, has helped the Cherokees get on the map. He had 32 points in the region semifinal upset of Oakdale.
He gets help from Conner Morton and Garrett Burchfield, who combined for 30 points in the region final loss to Oneida.
The Buccaneers are trying to get to Murfreesboro for the first time in four years.
Hampton (25-8) at Oneida (22-10)
Brothers Mason Keeton and Grady Keeton will have the Bulldogs’ attention. Mason, a junior, is averaging 19 points and 4.6 assists per game while Grady, a freshman, chips in with 12 points a contest — but also had a 32-point effort in a late-January game.
Mason totaled 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the region final.
Hampton seeks its second straight state trip and No. 16 overall.
GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Daniel Boone (25-9) at Bearden (34-0)
Avery Treadwell is the biggest problem for the Lady Trailblazers from a matchup standpoint.
The 6-foot-3 post has signed to play at Florida State and can get the job done at both ends of the court. She had 25 points in the region final win over Heritage. Natalya Hodge, Kendall Anne Murphy and Lainey Cox are also threats.
The defending state champions have won 56 straight games and are 100-5 over the last three seasons.
The Lady Trailblazers are trying to get back to the state for the first time in five years.
CLASS 3A
Knox Halls (24-8) at Elizabethton (28-4)
The Lady Red Devils rely on balance with five players averaging between seven and 13 points per game.
Sophie Tharpe, a 5-7 guard, leads the way with 12.8 points per game. Keira Everett adds 10 points a contest.
Elizabethton eyes its second straight trip to Murfreesboro and No. 11 overall.
CLASS 1A
Harriman (19-9) at Hampton (29-2)
Addison Oliver, a 5-8 senior, will likely be a focal point of Hampton’s defense. She is the heart of the Lady Blue Devils’ attack.
Skyler Johnson, a 5-11 senior post, is also a threat. She totaled 23 points in the Region 2-A final loss to Oneida.
Hampton is trying to reach the state event for the first time since 2016.
North Greene (19-17) at Oneida (26-6)
Scoring 24, 24 and 23 points in three region tournament games, Kelsey Pike (5-9, Sr.) is the Lady Indians’ biggest threat.
The Lady Huskies are eyeing their second straight state tournament trip and No. 8 overall.