CUMBERLAND GAP — University High provided worthy opposition in its Class A sectional soccer match.
Cumberland Gap, however, demonstrated why it has lost just once this season, thwarting the Lady Bucs 5-2 on Saturday to gain a trip to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers, who upped their record to 17-1-2, were led by Aly Ramsey with three goals and Allyson Brock, who doled out three assists.
Breanna Mason totaled four saves for Cumberland Gap, which led 3-0 at halftime.
Carmen Ellis reduced University High’s deficit by knocking in a penalty kick with 25:27 remaining. Over the next five minutes and 49 seconds, however, Ramsey struck twice off feeds from Brianna Goins and Brock.
Less than two minuter later, the Bucs’ Rebecca Ford capped the scoring with a nifty inside shot — taking advantage of a deflected ball by Mason.
UH, which played some of its best soccer at postseason time, finished at 12-5-2. The Bucs won the District 1-A crown before placing second in regional tournament play.
CLASS AAA
Bearden 8, Dobyns-Bennett 0
KNOXVILLE — A quick succession of goals enabled the Lady Bulldogs, ranked first in the United Soccer Coaches national poll, to gain a firm upper hand.
Brinley Murphy and Bre Mendoza converted less than 10 seconds apart in the 12th and 13th minutes for a 2-0 cushion. When another goal came approximately three minutes later, Bearden (21-0) was well on its way.
It was 4-0 at intermission, then Murphy punched in a header before assisting a Jayla Blue goal in the opening five minutes of the second half. Mendoza accounted for the seventh tally of the night.
The Lady Indians, who reached the District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA championship games, closed their year with a 15-7 mark.
CLASS AA
Greeneville 7, Knox Halls 1
GREENEVILLE — With the aid of Annemarie Konieczny’s hat trick, the Lady Greene Devils are state bound for the eighth consecutive year.
Anna Shaw contributed two goals and set up two others.
Greeneville improved to 13-9, ending Halls’ season at 8-10-2.
Seymour 1, Tennessee High 0 (OT)
SEYMOUR — The Lady Vikings fell agonizingly short of a state berth, dropping a 4-3 shootout on the road.
Tennessee High wrapped up its year at 15-4-1. Seymour will head to Chattanooga with a 14-3-4 record.