ONEIDA — Hampton’s pressure put Oneida on the edge in the first half.
In the second half, it pushed the Indians out of reach in a TSSAA Class 1A sectional contest.
The Bulldogs (26-8) ran away from a two-point halftime lead with a dominant third quarter, and earned their 16th appearance in the state tournament with a 73-55 victory Monday night.
“The boys just played great defense and turned it into offense,” Hampton head coach Ned Smith said, “I’m proud of our kids. They all played super and pulled out a big win.”
Caden Buckles and Hayden Campbell combined for 51 points with Buckles cutting loose for 27. Adding 24 points, Campbell went 11 of 14 from the field while completing a dominant paint performance with 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“He played like a stud,” Smith said of Campbell. “The guards fed him the ball really well. He cleaned the boards.”
Buckles added six assists and five rebounds.
Dylan Trivett chipped in with five points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists. Geno Carrico contributed eight boards.
Mason Keeton led Oneida with 16 points.
KNOXVILLE — It was all Falcons as they earned their first-ever berth in the state tournament by winning the Class 3A sectional contest.
“It’s unbelievable,” Falcons’ head coach Zach Crawford said. “I never could have dreamed it any better than this, especially this being my first year. This is a testament to all of the guys’ hard work and all the time they put in. It was awesome to be a part of it.”
Joltin Harrison and Andrew Knittel did the heavy lifting, combing for 50 points. Harrison hit four treys and finished with 26 points while Knittel cashed in for 24. Bradin Minton wasn’t far behind with 19 points and a trio of treys.
“All three of them clicked at the same time, and I believe it was the first time all season they did that,” Crawford said. “There’s no substitution for making shots. It makes basketball look real easy.
“They came in with a goal, and we wanted to go to Murfreesboro and make school history.”
Tucker McLain added 12 points for the Falcons, who improved to 24-11.
For Halls, Chandler Gamble led the way with 18 points while Caleb Shaffer added 17.
