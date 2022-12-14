Science Hill’s Kaylee Oler doesn’t like one of her teammates.
The teammate is relentlessly annoying, always nagging, and tries to hinder Oler’s success in almost every way imaginable.
However, head down and focused, the Lady Hilltoppers’ 5-foot-7 sophomore guard has refused to let the teammate keep her off the basketball court.
Oler’s teammate is pain.
It’s a possible torn labrum that screams, “Sit on the couch. Stop pushing yourself.”
But Oler has refused to give up basketball.
And fortunately her real teammates had her back. They unselfishly voted — unanimously — to keep her on the court despite limitations in the amount of practice time Oler could put forth.
Making good on that vote of confidence, Oler has been bearing down to empty her own tank to help them in return.
“Her teammates love her,” Science Hill girls’ head coach Scottie Whaley said.
“They came to me and said, ‘We want her in the lineup.’ That’s what they think about her.”
HOW IT BEGAN
Back in April at Brickyard Park, Oler fielded a ground ball while playing in the Kingsport/Eastman Invitational softball tournament.
It was several games into the event, and Oler said her arm had been hurting for a couple of weeks. The right-hander tried to throw a runner out, but the toss came up well short.
“I felt a pain, and my arm was just dangling down,” Oler said. “I knew right away something serious was wrong.”
Oler told a teammate: “My arm is gone. I can’t feel it.”
It was a tough break for the rising softball star, who honed her skills as a standout Little League baseball player.
Still, Oler battled back and returned to the playing field.
SUMMER BASKETBALL
During a camp game, Oler went after a loose ball. She landed a bit awkwardly and hurt her shoulder again.
A visit to the doctor revealed a couple of options.
“He said I could play through basketball season,” Oler said. “I couldn’t physically hurt my arm worse than it was. But he said I would have severe pain. He gave us the option and asked: ‘How much pain can you take?’”
Oler said she was also diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, which created irregular blood flow through her right arm.
“When I have my arm raised, after about 20 seconds I lose a pulse,” Oler said.
Her hurting increases — varying from pain numbers six through eight when playing — when action stops.
“It hurts worse when I come out of the game or if I stop to shoot free throws,” she said. “When I stop, my arm is throbbing all the way down to my hand.”
But she pushes forward.
“She is a fierce competitor,” Whaley said. “You saw it Saturday against Bearden. It goes back to the type of family she has, and her values and character, and how tough of a kid she is. She defines what a team player is.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Healing will likely have to come in the form of surgery, which would almost certainly keep her out of softball this coming season.
“The doctor said he’s 99 percent sure there is a tear in the labrum,” Oler said. “After the basketball season ends, I will likely have arthroscopic surgery. If they see it’s torn, they will repair, and recovery will be four-to-six months. That would put me out until basketball starts next year.”
Missing softball would be hard, Oler said.
“I’ve played my whole life,” she said. “It has been hard the past few months, thinking about it. The what-ifs start popping into your mind.”
But don’t count Oler out. There is plenty of evidence for a will, so perhaps there’s a way for her to get on the softball diamond in 2023.