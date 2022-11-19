It was a unique group of football players for Science Hill this season, and perhaps the start of something special.
While the eight victories ranks only in a tie for 10th place in the playoff era, this year’s version of the Hilltoppers showed a determination that stood out.
The season ended Friday night with a 38-14 loss to Maryville in the TSSAA Class 6A state quarterfinals. But even that contest showed how Science Hill’s program is getting better.
A tough schedule prepared the Hilltoppers to compete against Maryville, and they certainly did. Every one of Science Hill’s five losses came against teams that reached the state quarterfinals, and four of those will be playing in the semifinals.
The Hilltoppers lost to Class 4A semifinalist Anderson County, which has a good chance to win the title. Science Hill was beaten by Class 5A semifinalist Powell, which has an 11-game winning streak that includes a narrow one-score win over the Hilltoppers. And Science Hill lost to Class 5A quarterfinalist Daniel Boone, which was undefeated before running into the buzzsaw that is Knoxville West.
Of course, Science Hill also lost twice to Maryville, which will play top-ranked Oakland in Friday’s Class 6A semifinal contest. But the second game against the Rebels shows how this team grew.
In the first meeting, the Hilltoppers really didn’t hold up well. In the rematch, it looked like Science Hill was going to make a four-quarter game of it.
The Hilltoppers had a decent chance to take a 14-7 lead into halftime. They had a great chance to be tied, 7-7, at the break. But they made just enough mistakes to let the Rebels earn the halftime edge, including a missed coverage on the touchdown pass with 19.3 seconds left on the clock.
When it got to 21-7 in the second half, previous Science Hill teams might have been toast. Not this bunch. The Hilltoppers rallied for a score, coming on a terrific fourth-down-and-two play call. With all Maryville defensive eyes expecting Tyler Moon to run with the ball, he started with a sweep motion before pulling up and hitting Zeph Fegyak with a 28-yard touchdown pass. Fegyak made a nice grab of the slightly overthrown ball.
But Maryville beat Science Hill down with Gage LaDue to make it 28-14. The Rebels were inflicting more LaDue damage, but the tough runner fumbled into the end zone.
Once again, the Hilltoppers showed their mettle. Moon galloped 80 yards for a touchdown that would have made it a one-score game late in the third quarter. It wasn’t a great time for a yellow flag to appear, but the call was at the point of attack and if it was holding it definitely helped Moon break free.
In the final analysis, there were ways the Hilltoppers could have won this game. But then again that’s how Maryville usually beats Northeast Tennessee teams. The Rebels are sound in every phase of the game, and they don’t make very many mistakes.
The Hilltoppers won’t have Tyler Moon on the field next season, but this year’s group of seniors laid a foundation of belief that getting past the quarterfinals isn’t an impossible task.
This was one of Stacy Carter’s best coaching jobs. It was a superb year for the entire staff as the Hilltoppers performed above and beyond at every level at different times this season.
The reason they aren’t still playing is the top-end level needs to be maintained across the board when postseason play arrives — especially when Maryville is in the way.
If community support returns — Science Hill actually had a decent fan showing Friday night — and things fall into place like they did this year, it could be another special year in 2023 for the Hilltoppers.