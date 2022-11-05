Autumn Holmes was outstanding on the volleyball court for the Science Hill Lady Hilltoppers.
Not only was she one of the best locally, but she was also one of the best in the country.
The junior outside hitter who has offers from some of the biggest names in Division I has been selected as the All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year.
Holmes made first-team all-conference, was voted hitter of the year and won the district tournament’s most valuable player award.
Holmes finished the regular season as the kills leader in the state — and fifth nationally — with 689 and was also top 25 in the state in digs with 387. She typically had a double-double and had a season hitting percentage of .306.
Twice during the season, Holmes tallied 35 kills in a match, which is sixth-best ever for the TSSAA. She surpassed 1,000 kills in early September and will enter her senior campaign with 1,327.
ALL DEFENSE, ALL THE TIME
Science Hill senior libero Molly Williams was seemingly everywhere at once.
Williams on the back row was the perfect complement to Holmes on the front and will take home defensive player of the year honors.
According to Science Hill coach Laura Cook, Williams is “one of the best defenders I’ve seen in a long time.”
She was voted Big 5 defensive player of the year as well as first-team all-conference.
Williams led the state in digs with 731, which averages to 6.2 per set. She was also 24th nationally in digs and ranks fifth in the state record book.
Williams finished her career that started at Sullivan South, took a detour to Daniel Boone and finished in Johnson City with 1,508 career digs.
DIGGING OUT OF THE HOLE
Second-year West Ridge coach Logan Kemp has been named the coach of the year after guiding his Lady Wolves to the Class AAA state tournament for the first time.
After starting out the league slate 1-3, Kemp and his West Ridge crew could have packed up the show and gone to the house.
But the Lady Wolves turned it around in a hurry, defeating Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett in back-to-back conference matches to earn the second seed in the district tournament.
West Ridge went on to win the region tournament in dominating fashion over Morristown West and then earned the program’s first state tournament berth with a win over Heritage in the sectional.
Two losses to two of the state’s best programs — Brentwood and Maryville — in the Class AAA tournament is nothing to be ashamed of and is something to build on for next season.
Kemp’s squad finished with a record of 25-12.
FIRST TEAM
In addition to Holmes and Williams, the following rounds out the rest of the All-Northeast Tennessee first-team:
Dakota Vaiese, Dobyns-Bennett (setter)
Vaiese was named the Big 5 setter of the year and was named to the conference all-academic team. She finished with 492 assists and 194 digs. What set Vaiese apart from a lot of the other setters in the area was her diverse offensive game where she tallied 45 kills on the season.
Rylee Haynie, West Ridge (middle hitter)
One of the Big 5’s most intimidating players, Haynie was voted as the league’s player of the year after tallying 302 kills and 71 blocks this season.
Her .339 hitting percentage was one of the best in the area. She also had 36 aces and 95 digs this season.
Jenna Hare, Sullivan East (opposite)
Hare is one of the area’s top athletes and is on the All-NET team for a second straight year.
Hare was everywhere on offense and defense for the Lady Patriots, racking up 248 kills and 246 digs while hitting 23 aces.
She was a member of the Three Rivers All-Conference, All-District and All-Region tournament teams.
Sydnee Pendland, Tennessee High (defensive specialist)
Pendland was one of the main reasons why Tennessee High made the state tournament as she led Class AA in digs with 578 and was also the region tournament MVP.
She wasn’t too bad at the service line either, racking up 70 aces, which was 11th in Class AA.
She was named the Three Rivers defensive player of the year.
Faith Wilson, West Ridge (serving specialist)
When West Ridge needed some key points at the service line, Wilson was one of the best choices. She tallied 52 aces on the season and was also key for the Lady Wolves in directing the offense with 974 assists.