It’s a mixed bag of experience and newcomers for the Science Hill wrestling team this year.
Other than junior Stiles Miller at 113 pounds most of the lower weights consist of grapplers with little or no varsity experience. The heavier weights have seniors who have won on the big stages.
“We have a lot of new faces in the lineup and are going to be tested,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “We will have to see how we respond. We will be a work in progress until February. If they dedicate themselves to each other and our program, come February we will be OK.”
State medalists Devon Medina, who finished second in the state at 195 pounds, and Stiles Miller, who finished fourth at 106 a year ago, are team leaders. Medina is currently ranked No. 1 in the state at his weight class, while Miller has moved up a class where he’s in the top four.
Heavyweight Keimel Redford, who barely missed the medal rounds at last year’s state meet, is also No. 1 ranked at 285 pounds. Other senior leaders with extensive experience include Jamie Beck at 160 and Perry Tate at 182.
“Without question, we’re going to need their leadership this season,” Coach Miller said. “There are two types of leaders. Devon went 42-7 and Stiles went 41-6. Devon is more of a vocal leader, while Stiles is not. But they both lead by example of here’s how we train in the room and what we do on Saturdays.
“We will go as far as the senior class goes. If they push the pace in the room, our kids will follow. If not, we won’t be very successful.”
There are freshmen in lower classes with Bobby Scott at 106, Chase Smalling at 120 and Bryson Wilhjelm at 126. Sophomore Christian Nutter is at 132 and junior Josiah Harris is at 138.
The middle weights include senior Ryan Touati at 145, junior Henry Hance at 152, Beck at 160 and sophomore Nowlin Saylor at 170. They will be expected to rack up points at the heavier weights with Tate at 182, Medina at 195, junior Cameron Coffey at 220 and Redford at 285.
Part of the recent success has been the rivalry with Dobyns-Bennett as it has been a case of a rising tide lifting all ships. Both programs have found success in recent years against the top programs from the traditional wrestling hotbeds of Chattanooga and Nashville.
For example, Science Hill has head-to-head wins over both Bradley Central and Cleveland in recent seasons. Still, Jimmy Miller knows the Indians present quite a challenge this season.
“Dobyns-Bennett obviously has a great group of kids in their program. They will definitely be favored to win region again,” he said. “But, we’re going to strap it up, put our foot on the line and be there in January when it comes time. They’re going to be tough to beat.”
The Science Hill girls are also expected to have a good season, already with two wins including the prestigious North Knight Invitational in North Carolina.
Junior Ansley Reed finished third in the state at 120 last season. Other junior standouts include Alex Costello and Dakota Ward. While those bring experience, Dakota’s younger sister Sawyer Ward is a freshman expected to make a big contribution.
Other standouts include Rylee Durrence, Kaeli Cross, Olivia Gonzalez and Averie Mottern. Kennedi Judy also had a big tournament at the Border Duals tournament in Bristol.